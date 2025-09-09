Media

Murdoch’s Son Gets Ultimate Birthday Present as Succession Fight Ends

ENDGAME

The family feud, which inspired HBO’s hit drama, had stretched on for years, marked by high-stakes corporate battles and bitter personal conflict.

Erkki Forster
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Rupert Murdoch arrives at St Bride's Church in London accompanied by his sons James (right) and Lachlan (left) for a ceremony of celebration a day after the media mogul officially married Jerry Hall. on March 5, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
John Phillips/Getty Images

The bruising succession struggle for Rupert Murdoch’s media empire has reached a conclusion, leaving its conservative slant intact but the family splintered.

A multibillion dollar deal will leave 94-year-old Rupert’s various TV networks and newspapers, including Fox News, the New York Post and The Wall Street Journal, under the leadership of his chosen heir, Lachlan, who is seen as the most conservative of his siblings.

The agreement marks a win for Rupert, who had moved in 2023 to amend the family’s irrevocable family trust to strip his children Elisabeth, 57, Prudence, 67, and James, 52, of their voting powers and give them to Lachlan, who turned 54 on Monday.

SUN VALLEY, ID - JULY 13: (L to R) Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of News Corp and chairman of Fox News, and Lachlan Murdoch, co-chairman of 21st Century Fox, walk together as they arrive on the third day of the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 13, 2017 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Every July, some of the world's most wealthy and powerful businesspeople from the media, finance, technology and political spheres converge at the Sun Valley Resort for the exclusive weeklong conference. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Lachlan Murdoch, who is seen as the most conservative of his siblings, has secured control of his family’s media empire until at least 2050. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

While the effort failed in court last December, the two sides eventually agreed to hold new talks over a buyout.

The family feud, which inspired HBO’s hit drama Succession, has captivated observers for years with its mix of high stakes corporate battles and bitter personal conflict.

As part of the deal, Lachlan’s three oldest siblings are set to receive $1.1 billion apiece for their stakes in the media empire, The New York Times reported, citing a source close to the negotiations. Their shares, held in the existing family trust, will be liquidated as the trust is dissolved.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: Rupert Murdoch, Grace Murdoch, Chloe Murdoch, and Wendi Murdoch attend Citymeals On Wheels' 33rd Annual Power Lunch For Women at The Plaza Hotel on November 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
Lachlan, the current chair of News Corp, will be included in a new trust with his half-sisters, Grace and Chloe, Rupert's younger children from his marriage to Wendi Deng Murdoch. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The Murdoch family’s net worth is currently $24.4 billion, according to Forbes.

Lachlan, the current chair of News Corp, will be included in a new Murdoch family trust with his half-sisters, Grace and Chloe, who are around 24 and 22 years old, respectively. The trust will hold the controlling stake in the family’s two main media companies, Fox Corporation and News Corp.

The trust expires in 2050, allowing Lachlan to maintain control of the empire for decades.

The Daily Beast has reached out to News Corp for comment.

Rupert’s initial trust gave his four eldest children an equal share of control in the empire and was written to be inviolable until its expiration in 2030. If the media mogul died before then, Elisabeth, Prudence, and James could have formed a bloc to oust Lachlan from his role as the companies’ executive steward and eradicate their conservative values.

Rupert and Lachlan launched their bid to amend the trust with a plan they called “Project Family Harmony,” which the other siblings sued to block, culminating in a six-day trial in Reno, Nevada, last year.

The initial ruling favored the three siblings, with Washoe County Probate Commissioner Edmund Gorman blasting Rupert and Lachlan’s “carefully crafted charade” as an attempt to “permanently cement Lachlan Murdoch’s executive roles.”

But the legal battle continued as the pair appealed, and James handed them leverage in a profile published in The Atlantic in February, in which he revealed sensitive details from the case, called his father a misogynist, and said Fox was “lying” to its audience.

By mid-March, the family resumed their buyout negotiations, according to the Times.

Erkki Forster

Erkki Forster

Night News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now