Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Trumpland
Murdoch’s ‘WSJ’ Says Trump’s Risking Presidency With Ukraine Stance
RISKING IT ALL
The newspaper’s editorial board condemned Trump for his “assault” on Zelensky and said he is “getting played” by Russia.
Kenneal Patterson
Breaking News Intern
Published
Feb. 20 2025
11:45AM EST
Shannon Stapleton/Shannon Stapleton/ REUTERS
Kenneal Patterson
Breaking News Intern
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Musk Talks Over Trump as Hannity Blanks President in Awkward Fox Interview
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
MAGA Cheers on ‘King’ Trump Dropping Pretense of Democracy
Julia Ornedo
Politics
Former NFL Punter Arrested at City Council Meeting After MAGA Protest
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Politics
DOGE’s Shocking $8 Billion Mistake Called Out
Josh Fiallo
Politics
Dolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee