Trumpland

Murdoch’s ‘WSJ’ Says Trump’s Risking Presidency With Ukraine Stance

RISKING IT ALL

The newspaper’s editorial board condemned Trump for his “assault” on Zelensky and said he is “getting played” by Russia.

Kenneal Patterson
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Trump and Zelensky
Shannon Stapleton/Shannon Stapleton/ REUTERS
Kenneal Patterson

Kenneal Patterson

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Talks Over Trump as Hannity Blanks President in Awkward Fox Interview
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsMAGA Cheers on ‘King’ Trump Dropping Pretense of Democracy
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsFormer NFL Punter Arrested at City Council Meeting After MAGA Protest
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsDOGE’s Shocking $8 Billion Mistake Called Out
Josh Fiallo
PoliticsDolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee