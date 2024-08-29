Cut Your Carbon Footprint and Burn Calories Along the Way With an E-Bike—Up to $1000 Off for Labor Day
Watt a Deal
How do you save money on gas, reduce your carbon footprint, and get a workout—all at once? The answer is an electric bike. More specifically, an electric bike from Murf. Based in California, Murf has been exciting riders for years with e-bikes that blend unbeatable style and cutting-edge technology for effortless and joyful cruising on everything from sandy beaches to city streets. To celebrate Labor Day, Murf is slashing prices—up to $1000 off—on its most popular e-bikes.
These e-bikes are equipped with powerful motors that tackle rough terrain, like hills and dirt trails, with ease. The long-lasting 52-volt batteries enable up to 50 miles of unhindered travel on a single charge. For added safety, the e-bikes feature ultra-bright off-road lights to illuminate any nighttime rides. Murf believes owning and maintaining a bike should be easy for everyone, so all Murf e-bikes come with financing options and a two-year warranty.
Built with four-inch tires, the Fat Murf ensures a smooth ride no matter where the road takes you.
The Fat Murf Step-Thru
$1000 off the original price
The Alpha Murf can reach a blazing fast 28 miles per hour, perfect for the riders who feel the need: the need for speed.
The Alpha Murf
$400 off the original price
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.