Museum of Modern Art Trustees Ask Billionaire to Resign Over Epstein Ties
Some trustees of New York’s Museum of Modern Art have asked billionaire Leon Black to relinquish the board chairmanship when his current term ends this summer because of his relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the New York Post reports. The museum has been blasted by artists including Ai Weiwei and Nan Goldin for maintaining ties with Black—who paid Epstein $158 million even after his conviction for sex crimes. The discussions with Black reportedly include the question of whether the financier and art collector will remain a member of the board if he steps down as chairman. “Remember, if MoMA kicks out Black, they lose a chance at his personal art collection,” one source told the newspaper.