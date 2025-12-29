Museum Scolds Pop Star Over Major Faux Pas at Exhibit
The National Institute of Anthropology and History called out mega-popstar Bad Bunny on social media after he posted photos touching a historical stela. “As is public knowledge, physical contact with archaeological goods is prohibited,” reads an X post from the Institute, directly addressing the singer’s visit. The Puerto Rican artist, who’s set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February, paid a visit to the museum to culminate the end of his “I Should Have Taken More Photos Tour” in Mexico on Dec. 17. He deleted the photo that showed him touching the artifact from his Instagram Stories, per TMZ, but not before causing groans online. The museum clarified that Bad Bunny was corrected in real-time after the photo was taken. “When the artist placed his hand on the stele, museum custody staff reiterated that the pieces could not be touched, to which the musician withdrew it,” reads the X statement. The Daily Beast has reached out to Bad Bunny for comment.