Music Icon Set to Star in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel

Channing Tatum Reveals Oscar Nominee Ruptured His Eardrum
SLAPPED HARD
Channing Tatum is naming names when it comes to the famous co-star who injured him on set. Tatum, 45, revealed in a new episode of Hot Ones that Mark Ruffalo, his co-star in the 2014 movie Foxcatcher, once slapped him so hard during a take that the force permanently damaged his ear. “He cut my ear and just popped my eardrum,” said Tatum, adding, “It’s still not the same.” However, the Magic Mike star clarified that he and Ruffalo, 57, had discussed the slap beforehand to make the scene more realistic. “I was like, ‘You got to slap me,’” Tatum explained. “Just like really do it so we can move on.” Ruffalo himself previously admitted to the slap on a 2023 episode of Hot Ones, saying that Tatum had “ask[ed] me to slap the s--t out of him.” In Foxcatcher, the pair starred as real-life brothers Mark and Dave Schultz, the Olympic gold medalist wrestlers recruited as coaches by millionaire John du Pont, who later murdered Dave. The film earned Ruffalo an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Recalling the slap, Tatum assured Hot Ones host Sean Evans that there are no hard feelings between him and his former co-star. “I love that it’s from Mark, because he’s like the most beautiful human you could ever meet in the world,” he said.