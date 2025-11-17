Music Legend, 79, to Play ‘SNL’ for First Time in 38 Years

Cheat Sheet
1
Kris Jenner Reveals Why She is Close With Daughters’ Exes
PLAYING BOTH SIDES
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.17.25 1:38PM EST 
Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner are sighting ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding .
VENICE, ITALY - JUNE 26: Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner are sighting ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding at Hotel Gritti on June 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images) Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

Kris Jenner revealed why she keeps in touch with her daughters’ exes. Jenner, 70, has an “open door” policy and her daughters’ exes “can always come to [her],” she shared on Monday’s episode of "On Purpose" with Jay Shetty. The momager says that she knows “a lot of people don’t understand” her relationships with her daughters’ former partners, especially when scandals and cheating are to blame for the breakup. Jenner explained, “I love these men, and that love doesn’t go away.” Jenner calls Scott Disick, who dated her oldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian, her “son.” And even though the couple split in 2015, he appears on the family’s new Hulu series The Kardashians. Jenner also maintains a relationship with her third daughter Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson, who admitted to cheating on Khloé multiple times. Jenner says Thompson still calls her “mom.” She also remains close to her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner’s ex Travis Scott and his family. “They’re family to us. And we share celebrations together,” she said. Jenner says these are “the fathers of my grandchildren… [love] doesn’t turn off like that.”

Read it at People

2
Eddie Murphy Reveals Oscar Winner’s Crazy Sex Proposition
YOU’LL REGRET IT
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.17.25 1:19PM EST 
Eddie Murphy claimed Yul Brynner once offered him the chance to have sex with his wife.
Presley Ann and WWD/Getty Images

Eddie Murphy, 64, claimed that on his 21st birthday, he received a sexual proposition from a famous actor. “My 21st birthday party I had at Studio 54,’” Murphy said in the Netflix documentary, Being Eddie. “Yul Brynner, Ten Commandments, he was with his wife and he was like, ‘How would you like to go back to my apartment with my wife and I and party?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, I’m cool!’ And I realized as I got older, his wife was smiling. Did he want me to go f--k his wife?” Murphy added that the story would have had a better ending if he “went back to Yul Brynner’s and f--ked his wife, and he was watching me going, ‘Et cetera, et cetera, et cetera!’“ Murphy said, referencing a quote from Brynner’s famous film The King and I. When Murphy turned 21 in April 1982, Brynner was not married. He divorced his third wife, Jacqueline Thion de la Chaume, in 1982 and married his fourth wife, Kathy Lee, in 1983. Brynner died from lung cancer in 1985. Before his death, he was best known for playing King of Siam in the musical and film adaptation of The King and I—for which he won a Tony Award and an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Read it at New York Post

3

Music Legend, 79, to Play ‘SNL’ for First Time in 38 Years

THE BEAT GOES ON
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.17.25 2:16PM EST 
Cher attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording A

SNL reveals that Cher will be on the show as a musical guest for the first time in 38 years alongside Ariana Grande. Cher, 79, performed earlier this year for SNL’s 50’s season concert celebration. The “Goddess of Pop” appeared on the show as a musical guest in 1987, performing “We All Sleep Alone” and “I Found Someone.” She also made a brief cameo appearance in 1992 during the show’s ‘Weekend Update’ segment. The Oscar winner has been frequently referenced on the show, being impersonated by many celebrities, including Sarah Silverman, Blake Lively, and Drew Barrymore. SNL announced that Ariana Grande and Cher will be the host and musical guests for the show’s Christmas episode in an Instagram post. Fans rushed into the comments in excitement. “CHER AND ARI HELLLOOOO” one user wrote, “I SCREAMED OMG ARIANA AND CHER” another fan wrote. Cher’s guest performance will premier place on Dec. 20.

Read it at Late Nighter

4
Woman Plunges 20ft From Faulty Rollercoaster
DERAILED
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.17.25 1:31PM EST 
This aerial view taken on June 26, 2023 shows the Jetline rollercoaster one day after the rollercoaster derailed at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden, killing one person and injuring several others. The park will be closed this week after the fatal accident. (Photo by Marko SAAVALA / various sources / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by MARKO SAAVALA/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images)
This aerial view taken on June 26, 2023 shows the Jetline rollercoaster one day after the rollercoaster derailed at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden, killing one person and injuring several others. The park will be closed this week after the fatal accident. (Photo by Marko SAAVALA / various sources / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by MARKO SAAVALA/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images) MARKO SAAVALA/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima

Harrowing footage of a woman who was thrown 20ft from a speeding rollercoaster was shown in court on Monday, following a 2023 incident at a Swedish theme park that left one dead and nine injured. In the clip, filmed at Stockholm’s Gröna Lund theme park, Karin Emegard can be seen being thrown from the Jetline coaster after a support arm fracture caused it to come to a sudden halt and partially derail. “It was horrifying to see my wife fall out of the car,” said husband Mikael Elmegard, who was also thrown from the cart but grabbed hold of a beam to prevent himself from falling. “When I saw her lying on the ground, her face covered in blood, I didn’t know if she had survived.” The tragic incident resulted in the death of a woman in her thirties. Karin Elmegard survived the fall but required surgery and continues to struggle with everyday tasks following what she described as a “physically painful and mentally exhausting” recovery. “I remember falling towards the grass, with it rushing up at me at a terrifying speed,” she told local media of the fall. “I don’t think I would have survived if I had fallen onto something harder, like the tracks.” The trial against Gröna Lund and two other companies began on November 10th. Prosecutors are seeking a corporate fine of 18 million SEK ($1.9 million), alleging a failure to meet safety standards.

Read it at Daily Mail

5
Home Invaders Trap Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Mother During Terrifying Break-In
ORDEAL
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 11.17.25 1:00PM EST 
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)
John Parra/Getty Images

Four armed men stormed Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Florida home on Sunday night, holding his mother against her will as they tore through the property demanding cash and car keys, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office. The 60-year-old woman was alone in the residence when the gunmen confronted her, police said. Deputies were dispatched for a “home invasion robbery/burglary in progress” and spoke with several people inside who reported that the masked suspects, all carrying handguns, forced their way in. Officers say the men physically held Tekashi’s mother outside while the others ransacked the home. The rapper told TMZ he wasn’t at the house during the break-in—he was livestreaming with Jack Doherty, who had been arrested the day before on drug possession and other charges. Deputies searched the property with a K-9 unit but came up empty. Investigators believe the suspects may have fled in a vehicle before law enforcement arrived. Tekashi has not publicly commented beyond confirming to TMZ that he was off-site when the invasion unfolded. Authorities have not announced any arrests or identified the men involved.

Read it at TMZ

6
Flights Grounded as Huge Volcano Eruption Spews Ash Miles Into the Sky
BLOWN IT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.17.25 10:54AM EST 
Volcanic eruption in Japan.
NBC News

More than 30 flights have been cancelled after a trio of volcanic eruptions spewed ash 2.73 miles into the air. Sakurajima, located on the western Japanese island of Kyushu, first vented on Sunday, November 16, at around 1 a.m., according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency. It was its largest in 13 months. Two further eruptions followed, one at 2.30 a.m and another around 7.5 hours later. There have been no reports of damage to buildings or loss of life, and no pyroclastic flow has been observed. Ash from the eruption travelled north east from the volcano, which once formed its own island but is now a peninsula on the southern end of the Japanese archipelago. The volcano is situated to the east of the city of Kagoshima and is one of the most active in the country. Kagoshima Airport, situated to the north of the volcano, has had 30 flights canceled due to ashfall and issues related to the eruption, Reuters reports.

Read it at Reuters

7
Grammy Winner and Basketball Star Welcome Their First Baby
HER LITTLE PRAYER
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.17.25 12:26PM EST 
Andre Murillo and Tori Kelly attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Tori Kelly and her husband, André Murillo, revealed the birth of their first baby on Tuesday. Kelly, a gospel singer, rose to fame after being discovered by Scooter Braun through her YouTube videos, where she shared covers and original music. Kelly and her husband, a German basketball player, announced her pregnancy to People in July. The couple started dating in 2016 and were engaged the next year. They held a private wedding in May 2018, the singer describing the nuptials as “the most magical day ever.” After Kelly released her latest album Tori, she opened up about being hospitalized for life-threatening blood clots. During the time of the album’s release, she was on the road to recovery and felt “amazing.” “I don’t want to take anything for granted… I’m just holding people a little closer,” she reflected. Kelly later joined Ed Sheeran on the 2025 European leg of his “+-=÷×” Tour. During her announcement of her recent baby news, she said, “This year has already been full of highs.” In a joint Instagram post, the singer and her husband shared a glimpse of their newborn son, Zayden Michael Murillo. “We love you so much, sweet boy,” the caption read.

Read it at People

8
Florence Makes Huge Change to Outdoor Dining
RENONSENSE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.17.25 12:41PM EST 
Outdoor restaurant in front of Florence Cathedral, Piazza del Duomo
UCG/UCG/Universal Images Group via G

Florence will ban outdoor dining in parts of its UNESCO World Heritage downtown following complaints from residents. Some 50 streets will see the ban introduced, as locals claim it is making parts of the city center unusable. Among those places affected are Ponte Vecchio and the Piazzale degli Uffizi. Another 73 locations will also have restrictions placed upon them. It will mean many of the city’s most arresting vistas will no longer be gazed upon from the comfort of an alfresco table. Locals said that the congestion had reached a critical point and feared that visual clutter was creeping into its stunning alleys, detracting from its Renaissance aesthetic. The Italian government tackled the COVID-19 pandemic, which took the hospitality industry in much of Europe to the brink, by relaxing laws around outdoor seating. Now some say that’s gone too far. Restaurant operators say the move will put extra strain on already struggling businesses, buckling under the weight of ever-creeping costs, The Daily Mail reports. All weather coverings are also expected to be phased out. Speaking to The Times, Ristorante Pizzeria Il David owner Daniela said, “Our outdoor seating is fundamental.” Local groups say the measure doesn’t go far enough.

Read it at The Times

9
MTV Legend Weds Third Wife in Secret Ceremony Officiated by John Waters
THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.17.25 10:05AM EST 
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) Emily Ting and Johnny Knoxville attend the Red Carpet Premiere of Hulu's "Chad Powers" at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 25, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: (L-R) Emily Ting and Johnny Knoxville attend the Red Carpet Premiere of Hulu's "Chad Powers" at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 25, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has married for the third time, taking to social media to call himself “the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe” after tying the knot with longtime partner Emily Ting. “It seems I have had a lot of news lately, but there is no news bigger than this... Today Emily and I got married,” Knoxville, 54, whose original name is Philip John Clapp announced on Instagram on Sunday. Posting a picture of himself wearing a velvet-blue denim tuxedo while wife Ting, 45, wore a matching blue dress. “It was a small ceremony with family, friends, and THE best minister ever. Thank you John Waters we love you so. Ok I’m getting off Instagram now because it’s our wedding night, but I wanted everyone to know. Love to everybody, wahoooo!!!” Knoxville previously wed first wife Melanie Cates in 1995, before separating 11 years later and one child, a daughter Madison, in 2006 . The MTV star later married Naomi Nelson in 2010 and had two children together, a son Rocko and a daughter Arlo, before divorcing in 2022. Ting, an LA-based costume designer, started dating Knoxville shortly after working on his 2022 film, Jackass Forever.

Read it at NY Post

10
Tourist Burns Down Chinese Temple After Candle Mishap
AWKWARD
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.17.25 10:08AM EST 
Chinese temple burning
X

A massive fire at a sacred temple in China is being blamed on a tourist’s improper use of candles and incense. A fire broke out at the Wenchang Pavilion in the Fenghuang township in the eastern Jiangsu Province, with dramatic footage from the scene showing the three-story wooden structure engulfed in flames, as thick, black smoke billowed into the sky and large sections of the roof collapsed. Local officials confirmed there had been no casualties in the blaze and reported that the fire was successfully contained, preventing it from spreading to the surrounding areas. A subsequent investigation found that a tourist’s clumsy use of candles and incense had been the reason behind the blaze. While the pavilion was a culturally significant site, officials assured the public that the building, which was completed in 2009, contained no cultural relics and that all structures within the complex were modern reconstructions. The original Yongqing Temple, which managed the pavilion, dates back centuries, but its current buildings were also rebuilt in the 1990s.

Read it at Daily Mail

