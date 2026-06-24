Music Legend, 79, Reveals He Underwent Transplant From Living Donor

Daryl Hall, 79, announced via Instagram on Tuesday that he is recovering from a living-donor kidney transplant. “I thought you should know that I recently received a kidney transplant from a very kind and generous living donor,” the lead singer of the 80s pop-rock band Hall and Oates shared in Tuesday’s post. “It was, according to my doctors, a huge success!” Hall was diagnosed with Lyme disease, a bacterial infection typically transmitted through a tick bite, in 2006 and had to cancel concert dates as a result of his symptoms. “I have good days and bad days,” he said in a 2008 interview with Seacost Media group. “It’s like a roving street gang of germs.” With John Oates on electric guitar and Hall as lead singer, the two released 18 studio albums from 1972 to 2006, making six hit singles that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including “Out of Touch” and “Maneater.” The American singer also used his announcement of his recovery to hint at future releases and performances at his music club and restaurant, Daryl’s Club, in New York. “Get ready for more music and lots of Daryl’s House shows.” However, don’t expect the duo to reunite anytime soon. The pair had a massive falling out in 2023 when Hall sued Oates and sought a restraining order to block Oates from selling his 50 percent share of their joint venture, Whole Oats Enterprises, to Primary Wave Music. The issue was resolved in August 2025, but the duo has no plans to perform together.

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