Music Legend Calls Off Tour Over Health Concerns

Frankie Valli, 92, of the Four Seasons, has canceled his upcoming tour dates for his show, The Last Encores, due to health concerns. “I’m so sorry to disappoint the folks who have purchased tickets to my shows, but I have decided to take the rest of the year off from touring to focus on my health,” the singer shared on his social media Friday. It is unclear what illness he is suffering from. Valli, whose crooning voice fronted the ‘60s rock group, has been on an extended farewell tour since October 2023. And Valli isn’t ready to call it quits just yet, ending his statement with a promise to make another comeback. “I’m looking forward to getting healthy and seeing you all again soon,” Valli added. While with the Four Seasons, the group sold 100 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. Valli also received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year for his work as a solo artist.