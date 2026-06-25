Music Legend, 77, Cuts Show Short After Onstage Health Scare

Passengers helped restrain a pilot who appeared to suffer a seizure while the plane was in the air. Flight AC7664, operated by Air Canada’s regional partner PAL Airlines, was flying 61 passengers from Newark, New Jersey, to Halifax, Nova Scotia, when the pilot had a medical emergency around 40 minutes after takeoff. One passenger described how they knew something was wrong when the De Havilland Q400 plane suddenly “swerved”. “It really felt like someone had jilted the controls, and then it happened over and over again,” Rodney McDonald told ABC News. A flight attendant then dragged the pilot from the cockpit into the aisle, where McDonald and four other passengers helped restrain him for around 40 minutes during the apparent seizure. A registered nurse on board also helped the passengers and the pilot during the medical emergency. “It was really horrifying,” McDonald added, saying the pilot was “out of control physically, not violently, like it was clear that he was not in control of his faculties and needed to be restrained.” The plane’s co-pilot took over controls and flew the aircraft to Boston, where the pilot received further medical attention. Air Canada said it was making travel arrangements for affected passengers.
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- 1Passengers Restrain Pilot in Terrifying Midflight EmergencyBRACE POSITIONSThose aboard the flight knew something was wrong when the plane “swerved.”
- 2Music Legend, 77, Cuts Show Short After Onstage Health ScareNOT ALL NIGHT LONGLionel Richie sat down mid-song, told fans he felt dizzy and never returned to the stage.
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- 3Coroner Who Performed Marilyn Monroe Autopsy Speaks OutSCIENCE, NOT SPECULATIONConspiracy theories have surrounded the Hollywood icon’s death.
- 4Strict Wedding Rule Revealed for Kelce and Swift’s WeddingABSOLUTELY NOTTravis Kelce’s NFL star friend, George Kittle, revealed details about the celebrity wedding in an interview.
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- 5U.S. Open Champ Says Ex-Girlfriend Cheated With NFL Star SHE HAS A TYPEThe golf pro revealed the reason for a 2016 post in which he said he “hated” the NFL quarterback.
- 6NFL Reporter’s Texts Reveal Fallout From Cheating ScandalON THE RECORDThe former Athletic reporter texted a New York Times journalist about the scandal, but didn’t realize her quotes would be published.
- 7‘Band of Brothers’ Star, 45, Found Guilty of RapeGUILTY AS CHARGEDMultiple women have come forward about the alleged assault they endured at the hands of the actor.
- 8Gilgo Beach Killer’s Wife Considers Writing Tell-AllCASHING INHer lawyer revealed that the 62-year-old remains deeply attached to her husband and visits him at least once a week.
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- 9Grammy Winner’s Wife Files for Divorce After 3 YearsCALLING IT QUITSThe couple married onstage after an impromptu proposal.
- 10Heartbreaking Details Emerge About ‘90s Star’s Final Role CURTAINS CLOSEActing in the new show made the late “Dawson’s Creek” star “forget the pain he was in.”
Music Legend, 77, Cuts Show Short After Onstage Health Scare
Lionel Richie abandoned a concert after telling fans he felt dizzy and unwell partway through his set. The 77-year-old “All Night Long” singer was performing the opening date of his “Sing A Song All Night Long” joint tour with Earth, Wind & Fire at the Grand Casino Arena on Wednesday night in Saint Paul, Minnesota, when he fell ill during his first hour on stage, as TheWrap reported. Journalist Patrick Kessler filmed the singer sitting down in the middle of “Dancing on the Ceiling.” Richie managed one more number at the piano, “Three Times a Lady,” then announced an intermission from which he never came back. “Said he felt dizzy,” Kessler wrote on X. Other attendees described the same scene online. One fan said a band member later told the crowd the star was “not feeling well” once it became clear he would not return. Richie had been visibly excited for the show, posting repeatedly on Instagram in the run-up and thanking his band and crew Tuesday for getting the tour ready. “Saint Paul, here we come,” he wrote. He and Earth, Wind & Fire are due at the United Center in Chicago on Friday. It is not yet clear whether the episode will affect that date. Richie has not publicly addressed what happened.
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The coroner who performed the autopsy after the death of Marilyn Monroe has defended his decision to rule it a “probable suicide.” The actress died at her Brentwood home in August 1962 at the age of 36. The toxicology report listed the cause of death as acute barbiturate poisoning. An accidental overdose was ruled out as the dosages in her body were several times over the lethal limit. In a new documentary, Coroner to the Stars, Dr. Thomas Noguchi says being the medical investigator for Monroe’s death was “a challenging assignment.” The 99-year-old said that as well as the coroner’s investigation he enlisted the advice of experts on suicide to come to a “more scientific determination” that took into account Monroe’s doctors’ reports of her chronic depression and drastic mood swings. In the years since her death, conspiracy theories have emerged that Monroe was murdered by FBI or CIA agents in order to cover up her supposed affair with Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. Monroe had also been rumored to have romanced his brother John F. Kennedy, and in May 1962 she famously sang a breathless rendition of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to him at Madison Square Garden. Of his ruling on Monroe taking her own life, Noguchi said, “Well-known cases attract rumors and exaggerated stories regarding the investigation, and people tend to believe what they hear. It’s my job to conduct an investigation and an autopsy, and to come to a scientific determination of the cause of death rather than speculation.” Noguchi also performed autopsies for John Belushi, Janis Joplin, Sharon Tate, Natalie Wood, and RFK.
Power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have set one strict rule in place for their wedding next week: no gifts allowed. In an interview with Extra TV on Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers tight end and close friend of Kelce, George Kittle, revealed that the couple “said absolutely no gifts” at their alleged 1000-guest July 3 wedding. The highly publicized and anticipated wedding is rumored to be taking place at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, one of the country’s most famous arenas. The billionaire popstar and Super Bowl winner, both 36, allegedly spent $3 million on the venue alone, but the total cost of the event is projected to reach up to $20 million. Against the bride and groom’s wishes, the co-founder of Tight End University, a TV program and NFL event hosted by Kelce and Kittle, said he has plans to break the harsh rule. “I was thinking, Travis, for some reason, really likes old coins, so I might get him an old coin,” the 32-year-old tight end said, joking, “Sounds expensive, too.” Kittle added that his wish for the couple is to have “so much fun with friends” on their wedding day, and called his friend’s fiancée “an awesome person” for performing on the first night of Tight End University amid the overwhelming wedding buzz.
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Wyndham Clark, 32, has claimed an ex-girlfriend cheated on him with NFL quarterback Baker Mayfield, 31. During an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take, the two-time U.S. Open champion revealed the personal story behind a 2016 tweet that read “I hate Baker Mayfield.” The golfer shared, “My girlfriend at the time cheated on me with Baker Mayfield. But here’s what I will say—I am actually a Baker fan now. I think he’s a homie.” Clark explained that while he was angry at the time, he no longer holds any resentment toward the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. “That’s your initial response, ‘screw that guy,’” Clark said. “But really, it’s screw the—you know. I’m a Baker fan now.” The incident allegedly occurred when both athletes were in college. Mayfield has been married to his wife, Emily, since 2019, having met through a mutual friend in 2017. Meanwhile, Clark, 32, has started a new relationship with his own, Emily, with the golf star going public with model Emily Tanner at the 2026 Masters. Clark recently won the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. He joked that he hopes he and Mayfield can eventually laugh about the situation and play a round of golf together.
Former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini, 43, says her life has changed for the worse with the “intense scrutiny and personal attacks” she’s received after being pictured cozying up to married NFL coach Mike Vrabel, 50. “This has had a significant impact on my life, both professionally and personally,” the married journalist wrote in a text to The New York Times when asked for comment about the scandal. Russini, who quickly realized she didn’t want to be quoted, requested that her comments not appear in the story and was told that, since she didn’t ask to be off-the-record in the text chain, her comments would be published as is. The former NFL insider then emailed the publisher at The Athletic, along with two senior editors at the Times, to stop the comments from being published, to no avail. This is only the latest blow to Russini, who resigned from her sports reporting position in late March after Page Six published images of her and Vrabel hugging and holding hands at Ambiente Resort in Sedona. A few weeks after the initial story, more photos surfaced showing the two kissing in a Tribeca bar in March 2020. Vrabel, who is still employed by the New England Patriots, said he is seeking therapy and has had some “difficult conversations” with his family.
Scottish actor Iain Robertson has been found guilty of rape and domestic abuse for a string of offenses spanning over 15 years. Glasgow’s High Court found the Band of Brothers actor, 45, guilty on five counts involving three women between 2004 and 2019. At the trial, a pre-recorded statement was played to jurors from a rape victim, who the actor met on the set of River City, providing insight into Robertson’s alleged persistence of the woman throughout their back-and-forth relationship. “Iain was convinced I was in denial about having feelings for him and in denial about what I wanted,” she said. The victim claims she was raped one night in either 2018 or 2019 at Robertson’s apartment and that he performed other unwanted sexual acts on her. Prosecutors argued that Robertson, who was married to assistant director Judith Milne from 2006 to 2009, was violent and obsessive towards other women. One victim spoke about “obsessive” calls she received from Robertson, including a time he “lunged” at her. “I thought he was going to hit me,” the fellow actor said. Robertson is currently in custody and will be sentenced on July 23.
The Gilgo Beach serial killer’s wife, Asa Ellerup, 62, wants to write a tell-all book about living in the shadow of the brutal family patriarch, Rex Heuerman. Heuerman, a 62-year-old architect and father of two, was sentenced to three life sentences earlier this month after pleading guilty to killing and dismembering eight people in the early 2010s. “Asa is looking forward to now starting to put the pieces of their lives back together. They want their privacy to move on,” Ellerup’s attorney, Bob Macedonio, told the Daily Mail in a Tuesday interview. Despite the calls for privacy, Macedonio said Ellerup is “hopeful someday that she could write a book to help other victims going through what she’s going through,” but also revealed that the couple remains incredibly close, with Ellerup visiting the serial killer at least once a week. Their daughter, Victoria, 29, who worked alongside Heuerman at his Manhattan architecture firm, is also considering writing a book from the perspective of a daughter who once viewed her father as a “hero” before learning the truth about his crimes. Heuerman would lure young women to his basement kill room while his family was away, then rape, torture, and dismember them. These plans have upset some members of the victims’ families, including Megan Waterman’s aunt, Elizabeth Meserve, who said she was “sickened” to learn the family was paid $1 million for their interview in the Peacock docuseries, The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets. “A demon tortures and kills our loved ones and his family gets filthy rich off his crimes,” she said. According to Macedonio, the family has struggled financially, as both Victoria and the couple’s son, Christopher, 36, have had difficulty finding employment due to the scandal.
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Olivia Jean has filed for divorce from her husband, Grammy-winning rocker Jack White, after more than three years of marriage. According to divorce documents obtained by People, Jean, 36, filed in Nashville on June 3, citing irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct.” The filing alleges that “Seven Nation Army” singer White, 50, is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct, which makes further cohabitation unsafe and improper.” Jean requested alimony, asked that White continue paying her medical insurance, and sought to remain the beneficiary of his life insurance policy, claiming she was “dependent on [White’s] income for her support.” The couple married onstage in Detroit in December 2022 after White proposed during a concert at the Masonic Temple. Shortly after they tied the knot, Jean told The New York Times the surprise wedding was “the best experience of my life.” In July 2025, White revealed that Jean, whom he described as “gorgeous and thoughtful,” had bought him his first cell phone as a 50th birthday gift. White was previously married to Meg White, his bandmate in The White Stripes, and model Karen Elson, with whom he shares two children.
James Van Der Beek found an escape from his cancer battle while filming what would become his final onscreen role in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series Elle. At the show’s New York City premiere on Tuesday, co-showrunner Caroline Dries reflected on working with the late actor, who died in February at age 48 after being diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer. “James told me that acting allowed him to be someone else and forget the pain he was in,” Dries said before a screening of the series’s first two episodes. Dries recalled Van Der Beek as upbeat and generous throughout production, saying he often brought his daughters to set and made everyone laugh. “He showed us nothing but kindness.” In the series, Van Der Beek plays Dean Wilson, the city’s mayoral candidate and current school district superintendent. Co-showrunner Laura Kittrell said the team always envisioned the character as a nostalgic ’90s-inspired figure and felt the former Dawson’s Creek star was the perfect fit. The series follows a young Elle Woods navigating High School and premieres July 1 on Prime Video.