Music Superstar’s Net Worth Skyrockets to $2 Billion

Forbes has released their “VIPs of the Forbes Universe,” the Iconoclast 50, and pop music icon Taylor Swift is among the list of dominant leaders that are “changing the game.” As the richest female musician in history, known for her iconic anthems, Swift sits comfortably on this list with a net worth of $2 billion, putting the 36-year-old alongside other Forbes-recognized figureheads. According to Swift’s description on the Forbes Iconoclast 50, she “changed the music industry in 2020 when she leveraged her star power to re-record most of her discography.” The description also commends the singer-songwriter for pioneering the highest-grossing concert tour, The Eras Tour, estimated at $2.2 billion, which she used to buy back the original albums she had not yet re-recorded. To make the list, the 50 selected icons had to have been previously featured on a Forbes list and have created a groundbreaking industry impact within the past two years. Over the course of her 20-year career, Swift has released 16 albums, including her four re-records, won 14 Grammys, and been the only artist ever to win Album of the Year four times. Swift first became a billionaire in October 2023 and has doubled her net worth in under three years.