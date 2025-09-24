Musician Accuses GOP Group of Plot to Disrupt Her Kennedy Center Show

A vocal critic of the Kennedy Center’s leadership claimed that President Donald Trump’s supporters conspired to harass her during her show. Guitarist Yasmin Williams said there was a coordinated effort to boo and heckle her, alleging that audience members “seemed to be there to intimidate me.” She clashed with the center’s Trump-appointed president, Richard Grenell, in April over his abandonment of DEI programming. The Washington Post reports that members of conservative LGBT group Log Cabin Republicans D.C. attended the first 15 minutes of her free show Thursday ahead of a monthly meeting that had been moved two days before to the center’s rooftop terrace. An email from the group, posted on her Instagram, encourages members to attend the show of the “liberal guitarist” who “is apparently a vocal opponent of President Trump.” Its author, Andrew Minik, also said there would be an open bar, adding, “Let’s make sure the audience is filled with patriots.” The disruption only included brief boos when the 28-year-old said to open her show, “I do not support the new board at all,” “anyone affiliated with the Trump administration,” or “Ric Grenell.” Kennedy Center spokesperson Roma Daravi told the Post: “This is an absolutely ridiculous claim. There was no coordinated effort by the Kennedy Center. Grenell had no involvement. We did not even know they were coming.” The Post reports that staff escorted Williams from the venue via a “secret door” afterward. The Daily Beast has contacted Log Cabin Republicans for comment.