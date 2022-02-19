CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
U.S. Figure Skating Duo Sued for Performing to ‘House of the Rising Sun’
‘VERY VALUABLE’
Read it at Reuters
U.S. figure skating duo Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier have been sued for allegedly skating to a song at the 2022 Beijing Olympics without the musicians’ permission. The music group Heavy Young Heathens, which consists of brothers Robert and Aron Marderosian, filed the suit regarding their rendition of the song “House of the Rising Sun.” U.S. Figure Skating and NBC have also been listed as defendants in the suit. The song, per court documents, is a “very valuable licensing asset” for the Marderosian brothers who are looking to recoup any alleged financial losses. The skaters’ routine that included the song helped the U.S. win a silver medal for the team skating competition.