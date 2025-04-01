Politics

Musk and His DOGE Goons Would Face Drug Tests Under New Bill

PEE IN THE CUP, PLEASE

New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill is introducing a bill requiring drug testing for special government employees.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Elon Musk holds up a chainsaw onstage during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 20, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
REUTERS

A Democratic lawmaker is introducing a measure that would compel Elon Musk and his lackeys at the Department of Government Efficiency to undergo routine drug testing.

New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill is set to file a bill titled the “Drug Testing for Special Government Employees Act,” according to Axios.

Under the measure, special government employees must undergo a drug test before their first day of work and submit themselves to federal workplace drug testing programs. Anyone who tests positive for a controlled substance will be ineligible for federal service for at least a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sherrill told Axios that it is “more important than ever to protect the American people from the Trump administration’s reckless incompetence and blatant disregard for national security” following the massive intelligence leak now known as Signalgate.

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk displays a chainsaw given to him by President of Argentina Javier Milei during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 20, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo
DOGE chief Elon Musk waves around the "chainsaw for bureaucracy" at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February. Reuters

“Those with access to sensitive information must be thoroughly vetted, clear-eyed, and exercise good judgement,” she said, arguing that DOGE staff should “be held to the same standard as other executive branch employees.”

With Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress and the White House, however, Sherrill’s bill is unlikely to become law.

The New Jersey representative cited a January 2024 report from The Wall Street Journal detailing Musk’s alleged use of drugs like LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms.

Alex Spiro, an attorney for Musk, told The Journal at the time that the billionaire was “regularly and randomly drug tested at SpaceX and has never failed a test.”

Musk has previously spoken on X about his use of ketamine.

“Occasional use of Ketamine is a much better option, in my opinion,” he said in 2023. “I have a prescription for when my brain chemistry sometimes goes super negative.”

The world’s richest man later told CNN that he has a ketamine prescription from “an actual, real doctor” and that he uses “a small amount once every other week or something like that.”

The word “ketamine” began trending on X just minutes into Musk’s erratic appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February—though it remains unclear if he was actually on the drug at the time.

The DOGE chief drew attention for his bizarre behavior during the event, which included waving around a chainsaw meant to symbolize his controversial agency’s efforts to cut government spending.

Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandBill Maher’s ‘Mind Was Blown’ After White House Meal With Trump
Leigh Kimmins
TrumplandTrump’s Joint Chiefs Pick Throws Prez Under the Bus in Confirmation Hearing
Josh Fiallo
PoliticsTrump Admin Admits Deporting the Wrong Guy to El Salvador Mega Prison. They Still Won’t Bring Him Home
Janna Brancolini
IdentitiesJohn Oliver Sued by Health Insurance Executive Over On-Air Rant
Lauren Lewis
MediaJoe Rogan Splits From Trump on ‘Horrific’ Deportations
Yasmeen Hamadeh