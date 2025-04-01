Musk and His DOGE Goons Would Face Drug Tests Under New Bill

A Democratic lawmaker is introducing a measure that would compel Elon Musk and his lackeys at the Department of Government Efficiency to undergo routine drug testing.

New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill is set to file a bill titled the “Drug Testing for Special Government Employees Act,” according to Axios.

Under the measure, special government employees must undergo a drug test before their first day of work and submit themselves to federal workplace drug testing programs. Anyone who tests positive for a controlled substance will be ineligible for federal service for at least a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sherrill told Axios that it is “more important than ever to protect the American people from the Trump administration’s reckless incompetence and blatant disregard for national security” following the massive intelligence leak now known as Signalgate.

DOGE chief Elon Musk waves around the "chainsaw for bureaucracy" at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February. Reuters

“Those with access to sensitive information must be thoroughly vetted, clear-eyed, and exercise good judgement,” she said, arguing that DOGE staff should “be held to the same standard as other executive branch employees.”

With Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress and the White House, however, Sherrill’s bill is unlikely to become law.

The New Jersey representative cited a January 2024 report from The Wall Street Journal detailing Musk’s alleged use of drugs like LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms.

Alex Spiro, an attorney for Musk, told The Journal at the time that the billionaire was “regularly and randomly drug tested at SpaceX and has never failed a test.”

Musk has previously spoken on X about his use of ketamine.

I have serious concerns about SSRIs, as they tend to zombify people.



Occasional use of Ketamine is a much better option, in my opinion. I have a prescription for when my brain chemistry sometimes goes super negative. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2023

“Occasional use of Ketamine is a much better option, in my opinion,” he said in 2023. “I have a prescription for when my brain chemistry sometimes goes super negative.”

The world’s richest man later told CNN that he has a ketamine prescription from “an actual, real doctor” and that he uses “a small amount once every other week or something like that.”

The word “ketamine” began trending on X just minutes into Musk’s erratic appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February—though it remains unclear if he was actually on the drug at the time.

The DOGE chief drew attention for his bizarre behavior during the event, which included waving around a chainsaw meant to symbolize his controversial agency’s efforts to cut government spending.