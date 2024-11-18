Politics

Musk and Rival Trump Adviser’s Beef Escalates to ‘Massive Blow-Up’ at Mar-a-Lago

POWER STRUGGLE

Accusations of leaks were levied at a Mar-a-Lago dinner table in front of other guests, a report said.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Elon Musk canceled a town hall on X supporting Donald Trump over technical problems.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A longtime Donald Trump adviser and Elon Musk had a “massive blowup” in front of Mar-a-Lago guests last week, the latest sign of “tensions” between the men.

The incident broke out after a “heated discussion” led Musk to accuse Boris Epshteyn of leaking Trump’s cabinet picks to the media, Axios reported. Epshteyn is said to have responded by telling Musk he “didn’t know what he was talking about.”

That encounter, also described as being a “huge explosion,” reportedly occurred at a dinner table inside Trump’s club. The president-elect’s transition team and Musk declined to comment to Axios. Epshteyn, the longtime coordinator of Trump’s legal defense, referred the website to Trump’s transition team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Axios’ report did not specify if Trump was present for the argument.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk
Elon Musk publicly endorsed a candidate for Treasury Secretary, weighing in on the nomination for a crucial Cabinet position. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Those who’ve hung around Mar-a-Lago since Election Day weren’t surprised by Musk and Epshteyn’s beef. Axios’ sources said Trump advisers and confidants saw “tensions between them bubble up during the transition meetings.”

Specifically, Axios reported that Epshteyn has “bristled” at Musk’s questioning of the qualifications for his preferred cabinet candidates.

Epshteyn, 42, has been a close adviser to Trump since his 2016 campaign. He’s reportedly had a heavy hand in advising Trump’s appointments, which included the polarizing pick of Matt Gaetz for attorney general. Musk, a 53-year-old MAGA newcomer who pumped $119 million into the president-elect’s campaign, is also said to have Trump’s ear regarding appointments.

GettyImages-623654030_xdjlb8
Boris Epshteyn has been a top adviser to Trump for years. Most recently, he led the president-elect’s criminal defense.

Musk has recently pushed to have Trump’s transition co-chair, Howard Lutnick, be named Treasury secretary over the hedge fund manager Scott Bessent. Both men have been actively vying for the position, which has reportedly left Trump annoyed.

Sources told The New York Times the annoyance stems in part from Lutnick hovering too around Trump too often in recent weeks. Trump is also said to have bristled at Lutnick’s performance as transition chief, believing he may manipulated things for his own personal benefit.

Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr have both publicly thrown their weight behind Lutnick to lead the Department of Treasury, but that may do more harm than good for their preferred candidate. Musk’s public fight over the role has also irritated Trump and other aides, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trumpland insiders told the Financial Times that the president-elect’s advisers have sought assurances that they’d commit to Trump’s plans to enact significant tariffs—a centerpiece of his economic agenda.

Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsTrump Rethinking Treasury Pick After Finalist Annoys Him: Report
Zachary Folk
politicsTrump Pick Matt Gaetz Accused of Participating in Up to 10 Drug-Fueled Orgies
Will Neal
politicsTrump Says It’s ‘TRUE’ He Will Declare National Emergency and Use Military to Mass Deport Millions
Sean Craig
politics‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Reveal They Visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago: ‘Time for a New Approach’
Dan Ladden-Hall
politicsReal Cost of Harris Event With Oprah Leaked as Campaign Struggles With Bills
Sean Craig