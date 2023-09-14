CHEAT SHEET
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Snub Each Other at Capitol Hill AI Summit
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg appear not to have settled any differences on Wednesday at Congress’ inaugural AI summit on Capitol Hill, with the SpaceX founder saying he did not speak “directly” to Zuckerberg despite the fact he has been pushing for a “cage fight” against his rival tech titan for months. Musk was asked about whether he still plans to fight Zuckerberg after meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Capitol Hill. “If he wants to,” Musk told reporters. When asked if Musk had a chance to talk to Zuckerberg, Musk replied, “not directly.” Earlier, Musk told reporters that the meeting of tech billionaires “could go down in history as important to the future of civilization.”