Musk Appears to Accidentally Reveal Twitter Burner Account
UNMASKED?
Elon Musk posted a screenshot of his logged-in Twitter account on Monday showing content creators how to make money from subscribers on the platform. As well as revealing that he’s personally making over $120,000 a month from subscriptions, the tech mogul also appeared to inadvertently reveal that he has another profile associated with his account. The alternative profile—which uses a picture of a child and a 4Chan user found associated with the handle @ErmnMusk—had previously replied “Wow!” to a story about Tesla’s self-driving technology, responded to a meme on Musk’s main account about FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, and asked crypto investor Michael Saylor if he “likes Japanese girls.” Adding to the ick is a tweet from the account late Monday reading “I will finally turn 3 on May 4th,” indicating that the account is supposed to be in the guise of Musk and Grimes’ child X Æ A-12, who will turn 3 on May 4th. “You’d never guess it’s me!” Musk wrote about the alt-account, which posted repeated complaints about its lack of popularity on the platform.