Musk Claims He Wants ‘Someone Fairly Normal’ as President
AVERAGE JOE
Arch troll Elon Musk on Tuesday refrained from backing a specific candidate in the 2024 presidential election but said he wanted “someone fairly normal.” The billionaire spoke about his preferences at a Wall Street Journal event where he also discussed plans for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to launch his campaign for the White House in an interview with Musk hosted on Twitter on Wednesday. “It will be the first time that something like this is happening on social media,” Musk said, explaining that the interview would be live and unscripted. “I’ve said publicly that my preference—and I think it would be the preference for most Americans—is willing to have someone fairly normal in office,” Musk added. Musk previously said he would support DeSantis in 2024 if he became a candidate and recently praised Sen. Tim Scott for making a statement about American children being “immersed in a culture where everyone’s a victim.”