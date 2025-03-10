Musk Claims ‘Massive Cyber Attack’ Caused X Outage
Elon Musk has claimed that a “massive cyber attack” was behind the widespread outages on X on Monday. The billionaire X owner said in a post on the platform that he believes a “coordinated group” or country was responsible for the attack, noting that it “was done with a lot of resources.” Three outages hit the site throughout the day, according to Mediaite, with the last outage lasting over two hours. Hacking group Dark Storm took responsibility for the incident, although the claims were unverified by the billionaire. Users across the platform complained of the site being down, with over 93,000 posts talking about the outage. “They want to silence you and this platform‚” a user commented on Musk’s post, with the SpaceX founder replying “Yes.” X, formerly known as Twitter, was seemingly online again Monday afternoon. After an account posted that they stand with Musk, Tesla, X, his mission, and the “truth” after the attack, he responded with a heart emoji.
