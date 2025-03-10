Sleep Week (3/9-3/15) is a time to focus on getting better sleep for better health, but sleep apnea—a disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts, often due to airway obstruction—can stand in the way. This diagnosis can feel overwhelming, making you believe that a good night’s sleep is completely out of reach. cpap.com makes sleep apnea understandable and manageable, and has been helping people find the right CPAP machines for over 25 years. The brand offers top-of-the-line CPAP products and award-winning CPAP Guides—available 24/7 via SMS, live chat, and phone—giving expert support with the warmth and care of a grandma.

If your doctor determines that you need a CPAP machine, the AirSense 11 from ResMed is an excellent choice. This beginner-friendly machine is sleek, compact, and quiet (about as loud as a library). When you’re trying to doze off, the AirSense 11 will start at a lower pressure to ease transition into sleep, then gradually increase to your prescribed setting. It will continuously monitor breathing patterns over night and automatically adjust the delivered pressure to maintain an open, obstruction-free airway. It’s made even more powerful when paired with the myAir app which tracks your sleep therapy, monitors your progress, and provides helpful videos and guides.

The AirSense 11 works with all standard CPAP masks, but getting a recommended mask unlocks the most features and benefits.

