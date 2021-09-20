Musk Complains ‘Sleeping’ Joe Biden Hasn’t Praised Him for SpaceX Mission

Read it at CNBC
It appears that Elon Musk is upset that President Joe Biden hasn’t taken the time to praise him for his latest SpaceX mission. Four amateur astronauts splashed back down to Earth on Saturday evening after becoming the first private, all-civilian team to orbit the planet. One of Musk’s fans asked the SpaceX CEO why he thought Biden hasn’t yet showered Musk in praise for the accomplishment. Musk replied with the distinctly Trumpy insult: “He’s still sleeping.” According to CNBC, top officials at NASA officials have congratulated Musk and SpaceX on the mission, but Biden has yet to comment personally.