Robots and humans alike competed in a half-marathon in Beijing on Saturday, where 21 robots ran alongside 12,000 humans in what the event organizers have touted as the first bipedal robot half-marathon. Bipedal robots are machines that can move with two limbs, or “legs,” rather than tracks or wheels. Although most robots collapsed early on—and one got decapitated—six managed to finish the race. According to Wired, the fastest robot, Tiangong Ultra, finished in 2 hours, 40 minutes, and 42 seconds—barely qualifying for the minimum time for a human runner. The men’s race winner had a time of 1 hour and 2 minutes. “I don’t want to boast, but I think no other robotics firms in the West have matched Tiangong’s sporting achievements,” said Tiangong Ultra’s owner Tang Jian, the chief technology officer for the Beijing Innovation Center of Human Robotics.
Canadian-American singer and critic of President Donald Trump Neil Young was spotted at a California protest Saturday with a hand-made sign that read: “Hands Off Canada.” The Ventura County protest was one of more than 80 rallies nationwide against Trump’s policies on issues such as immigration, government cuts, and tariffs. Young’s wife, Daryl Hannah, was also at the 2,500-strong protest, telling the Ventura County Star that the couple was there because “we have to” and that “we’re in a Constitutional crisis.” During the protest, demonstrators sang “For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield, the ’60s band Young used to be a part of. The grassroots group 50501—which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one movement—organized the national day of action. The Toronto-born Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician has previously called Trump “a disgrace to my country” and sued him in 2020 for using his song “Rockin’ in the Free World” during his 2020 campaign run. Young also performed at Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Fighting Oligarchy” rally last week.
Musk Endorses Snoop Dogg’s Viral Blazing Easter Post
Snoop Dogg shared a viral post Sunday morning to honor the unlikely crossover of Easter and 4/20—a date that many observe as the marijuana holiday—with President Donald Trump’s right-hand man, Elon Musk, chiming in. The “Smoke Weed Everyday” rapper posted a photoshopped image of himself in an Easter bunny costume holding a basket of colorful eggs with the caption “Good morning 🤣🤣👏🏿🙏🏿☀️,” Musk responded with a heart and laughing emoji. The creators of the Mile High 420 Festival in Colorado said they “declare this holiday as a celebration of Cannabis Culture.” Sunday also happened to be the last day of Passover, which prompted a New York City cannabis brand, Tokin’ Jew, to advertise kosher THC gummies called “Tokin’ Chews.” Though marijuana is illegal under federal law, 14 states allow medical marijuana, and 24 states allow recreational marijuana. Trump supported legalizing marijuana during his campaign run, but hasn’t prioritized it since coming into office. In March, the White House stated that “D.C.’s failed policies opened the door to disorder,” referencing D.C.’s decriminalization of marijuana.
The vampire thriller Sinners was a box office smash on its opening weekend, overtaking A Minecraft Movie to claim the number one spot. Directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Michael B. Jordan, the film made $45.6 million from North American theaters and $15.4 million internationally. After the disappointing theatrical runs for recent films like Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 and Robert De Niro’s The Alto Knights, Warner Bros. seems to have finally hit the mark with its more recent releases. “As we continue to strive to bring an array of films to moviegoers, we are thrilled to see how Ryan Coogler’s original movie Sinners and Minecraft have resonated with audiences in such a stellar way,” Warner Bros. Co-Chairs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy said. Sinners has had the second-largest opening weekend for an original movie since 2019, when Jordan Peele’s Us debuted to $71 million. Yet Sinners cost $90 million to produce, so whether or not the film will be profitable is still up in the air. Jordan has already starred in some of Coogler’s movies, notably in Marvel’s Black Panther.
Several prominent Republicans, including multiple former staff members of the first Trump administration, have signed their names to an open letter condemning President Donald Trump’s retaliatory investigations into Chris Krebs and Miles Taylor, announced via executive order earlier this month. The letter argues that Trump’s path is one of ”autocracy, not democracy," and that his behavior is the kind “more to be expected from a royal despot than the elected leader of a constitutional republic.” Signatories include Ty Cobb, who served as special counsel to the president from 2017 to 2018, and John Mitnick, who was general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security until being fired in 2019; both have been critical of Trump since leaving their roles in his first administration. Other signatories include 45 retired lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, 10 former governors, and two former commissioners of the Federal Election Commission.
Walton Goggins is known for playing a range of quirky characters, and maybe there’s a reason for that. In a recent interview with The Daily Mail’s You! magazine, The White Lotus star shared the details of his morning routine, which includes enjoying a cup of joe in the morning, in his backyard, while stark naked. The actor told the mag, “I’ve been naked in the backyard of every house I’ve ever owned... You wake up in the morning and you have a beautiful cup of coffee with clothes or sans clothes and feel the air on your body.” He added, “I don’t think I’m an exhibitionist. I don’t make that choice to put on clothes or not put on clothes. I just know I’m going to have a cup of coffee.” It’s a shame his fictional counterpart in Mike White’s hit TV show couldn’t find time to embrace such a relaxing morning activity—slowing down might have helped his Rick Hatchett mellow out.
The Who has welcomed its drummer, Zak Starkey, back into the band after it was reported Wednesday that they had amicably parted ways over Starkey’s performance. Yet, according to The Who’s guitarist and songwriter, Pete Townshend, it was all a misunderstanding. “He’s not being asked to step down from The Who. There have been some communication issues, personal and private on all sides, that needed to be dealt with, and these have been aired happily,” Townshend said in a social media post, posting a full statement to the band’s website. “Roger [Daltrey] and I would like Zak to tighten up his latest evolved drumming style to accommodate our non-orchestral line up and he has readily agreed. I take responsibility for some of the confusion.” Townshend claimed that he underestimated the band’s performance at Royal Albert Hall last month as he recovered from knee surgery. During the show, Townshend reportedly verbally admonished Starkey for his playing style on stage. “I thought that four and a half weeks would be enough time to recover completely from having a complete knee replacement. Wrong!” he added. Starkey, son of The Beatles legend Ringo Starr, seemed to have no hard feelings over the miscommunication, writing on social media, “V grateful to be a part of The Who family Thanks Roger and Pete xx.”
Actor Zach Gilford has filed for divorce from his wife and Criminal Minds co-star Kiele Sanchez after 12 years of marriage, TMZ reported. Gilford delivered the filing on Friday, listing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and “TBD” as to the date of separation, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. Gilford, 43, and Sanchez, 47, married in 2012, and they reportedly met on the set of the ABC pilot The Matadors in 2010, the Daily Mail reported. Gilford and Sanchez went on to play spouses in the series Criminal Minds and in its retitled form, Criminal Minds: Evolution. “My wife isn’t like anyone I’ve ever met in my life,” Gilford told Us Weekly in 2018. “I think when people meet her, they just fall in love with her.” Gilford is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s two children, with plans to award Sanchez spousal support according to court documents.
Philomena Jovanovic, the granddaughter of Dr. Oz, found herself in the spotlight during her grandfather’s swearing-in as the new head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. The medical emergency unfolded in the Oval Office just minutes after the former talk show host officially took on the federal health role. Moments after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. swore Dr. Oz into office, shouts erupted in the crowd as the 11-year-old passed out. “Philo fainted!” daughter Daphne Oz could be heard shouting. “Dad, go.”
Trump himself had been mid-update on Iran, warning reporters their lives would “be in great danger” if the country obtained nuclear weapons. It’s unclear whether the charged political environment contributed to the incident, but the surreal juxtaposition wasn’t lost on anyone as media were ushered out of the room. Fortunately, there was a doctor in the house.
A Trump administration ruling that bans the use of “X” and the changing of genders on passports has been temporarily halted by a federal judge. Biden-appointed U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick granted a preliminary injunction in favor of the American Civil Liberties Union while its lawsuit against the administration plays out. The ACLU argues the new policy effectively makes it impossible for transgender, nonbinary, and intersex people to obtain accurate passports. Executive orders must be relevant to important government matters, Kobick noted, saying that “The government has failed to meet this standard.” The ACLU is also likely to prove the order is rooted in “irrational prejudice toward transgender Americans,” violating constitutional protection for equal treatment. The administration disagrees. For now, at least, the ruling wrestles some control away from Elon Musk over the use of the letter X.