Musk Fired Twitter’s Janitors—Leaving Offices a Smelly Mess: Report
PENNY PINCHING
Elon Musk is continuing to strip Twitter down to cut costs—including cutting back janitorial and security services at several of the company’s offices. In San Francisco, a janitors’ strike led Musk to cancel its cleaning services entirely—leaving employees to supply their own toilet paper in a pinch, according to The New York Times. On top of the lack of toiletries, workers have been left to contend with mounting trash, smelly common areas, unsupervised visitors, and less-than-fresh restrooms, the newspaper reported. Twitter has skipped rent payments for its Seattle office altogether, which now faces eviction. Musk has previously come under fire for Twitter's delinquent rent payments. The provocateur has been on a mission since November to slice Twitter’s costs—which has also included deep cuts to the company’s labor force.