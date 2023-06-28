Musk Flips Podcaster in ‘Training Session’ Ahead of Zuckerberg Fight
‘IMPRESSED’
Elon Musk is apparently hard at work in preparing for a potential cage match against Mark Zuckerberg after a podcaster shared images of a martial arts “training session” with the Twitter owner on Tuesday. Lex Fridman tweeted pictures of the “impromptu” session which he said took place over several hours on Monday. “I’m extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground,” Fridman wrote of Musk. “It was epic.” UFC President Dana White said earlier this month that both Musk and Zuckerberg were “dead serious” about a fight, and Fridman was previously reprimanded by Musk’s mother for saying he’s “all for it.” On Tuesday, Fridman said he believed the “world is served far better” if the tech titans just train in martial arts rather than actually fight each other. “That said, as Elon says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely…” Fridman added. “I’m there for them, no matter what.”