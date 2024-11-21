Musk Floats DOGE Plan to Scrap Remote Work for Federal Employees
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are calling for an end to remote work for federal employees, labeling it a pandemic-era “privilege” that taxpayers shouldn’t have to fund anymore. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Wednesday, the two nominees to head Donald Trump’s proposed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), said requiring federal employees to return to the office full-time would lead to a wave of voluntary resignations, helping to shrink the government workforce. “If federal employees don’t want to show up, American taxpayers shouldn’t pay them,” they wrote. The proposal could impact more than a million workers, although only about 10 percent of federal employees are working fully remote, according to the Office of Management and Budget. The proposed remote working ban is among the first actual policies laid out for DOGE—named after Musk’s favorite meme-based cryptocurrency. In their op-ed, the pair said they wanted to target the thousands of rules and regulations issued by “unelected bureaucrats” every year as part of their mission to help Trump “cut the federal government down to size.” As the Journal reported, however, there could be a hitch to the remote working ban: DOGE may not have the legal power to order federal employees back to the office.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT