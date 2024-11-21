Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Musk Floats DOGE Plan to Scrap Remote Work for Federal Employees

OFFICE POLITICS
Philippe Naughton
Published 11.21.24 8:28AM EST 
Elon Musk says Donald Trump wants him to slash the federal government.
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are calling for an end to remote work for federal employees, labeling it a pandemic-era “privilege” that taxpayers shouldn’t have to fund anymore. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Wednesday, the two nominees to head Donald Trump’s proposed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), said requiring federal employees to return to the office full-time would lead to a wave of voluntary resignations, helping to shrink the government workforce. “If federal employees don’t want to show up, American taxpayers shouldn’t pay them,” they wrote. The proposal could impact more than a million workers, although only about 10 percent of federal employees are working fully remote, according to the Office of Management and Budget. The proposed remote working ban is among the first actual policies laid out for DOGE—named after Musk’s favorite meme-based cryptocurrency. In their op-ed, the pair said they wanted to target the thousands of rules and regulations issued by “unelected bureaucrats” every year as part of their mission to help Trump “cut the federal government down to size.” As the Journal reported, however, there could be a hitch to the remote working ban: DOGE may not have the legal power to order federal employees back to the office.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Bill Nye Hits Out at RFK Jr. as Trump’s Health Pick: ‘He’s Lost His Way’
CONSPIRACY GUY
Philippe Naughton
Published 11.21.24 5:32AM EST 
Bill Nye is not a fan of RFK Jr.
Bill Nye is not a fan of RFK Jr. EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS

Bill Nye, beloved host of Bill Nye the Science Guy, isn’t holding back on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s controversial nomination as the nation’s top health official under Donald Trump. Speaking to reporters Wednesday at the Capitol, Nye was particularly critical of Kennedy’s stance against the addition of fluoride to drinking water. “I think he’s lost his way,” Nye said, suggesting that fluoride’s benefits in preventing cavities had helped improve his own dental health as he grew up in Washington, D.C., where the mineral is added to the water supply. The 68-year-old, known for his colorful bow ties, was in Washington to give the Food and Drug Administration ”just a bit of a nudge” on a treatment for spinocerebellar ataxia, a rare genetic disorder affecting motor coordination that runs in his family. As Politico reported, the Science Guy was equally blunt about Kennedy’s other weird and unscientific health claims, including his vaccine skepticism. “His other claims are extraordinary, and I really hope somebody will reconsider his position,” Nye said.

Read it at Politico

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Enjoy the Chill Fall Vibes With This Tasty THC Seltzer That Has 0% Alcohol
HIGHLY REFRESHING
AD BY Cycling Frog
Updated 11.04.24 2:45PM EST 
Published 11.04.24 12:00AM EST 
Cycling Frog THC seltzer arranged on a table surrounded turkey, garland, and potatoes.
Cycling Frog/Cycling Frog

Cannabis use is becoming increasingly mainstream, and Cycling Frog has been contributing to this shift with a variety of easy-to-use hemp-derived cannabidiol products like gummies, softgels, and THC seltzers. These seltzers are a must-try: low in calories, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, they offer a refreshing alternative for those seeking alcohol-free options. As Brandon H., a Cycling Frog customer, puts it, “I’m 2.5 years sober from alcohol, and these give me the smooth buzz I’ve been looking for since I quit drinking. I love them!”

Cycling Frog is introducing two new flavors to its roster—raspberry lemonade and cran razz. The raspberry lemonade is highly potent, packing a whopping 50mg of THC and CBD–this is for experienced users only.

Raspberry Lemonade THC Seltzer (4-Pack)
Buy At Cycling Frog$30

Cran razz, on the other hand, has 10mg of THC and CBD. It’s a great option for those looking for a more balanced and manageable buzz. But act fast, cran razz is only here for a limited time.

Cran Razz THC Seltzer (6-Pack)
Buy At Cycling Frog$28

Black currant is Cycling Frog’s star player, earning awards for its perfectly balanced sweet-tart flavor. With 5mg of THC and 10mg of CBD, it’s an ideal choice for newcomers or those looking for a gentle high.

Black Currant THC Seltzer (6-Pack)
Buy At Cycling Frog$20

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Passengers Duct Tape Man Trying to Open Plane Door Mid-Flight
CABIN FEVER
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Updated 11.21.24 8:29AM EST 
Published 11.21.24 8:03AM EST 
An American Airlines commercial aircraft mid-flight.
Mike Blake/REUTERS

Several American Airlines passengers subdued a highly agitated man who reportedly tried to open the cabin door mid-air, according to ABC affiliate station WFAA, which obtained the police report. During a flight from Milwaukee to Dallas-Fort Worth airport on Tuesday, the man allegedly got out of his seat to approach a flight attendant, insisting he needed to get off the plane. When the crew member told him he couldn’t do that, WFAA reports that he became increasingly upset, allegedly charging the flight attendant and hitting them. “He was going for the door,” Doug McCright, one of three passengers who intervened, told ABC News. “So I just grabbed this guy from behind and kept him from pulling the thing.” The trio then bound the man’s wrists and ankles with duct tape and kept him pinned to the floor for the remainder of the flight. He was taken for a mental health exam upon landing, while American Airlines issued a statement thanking its team and customers for “managing a difficult situation.”

Read it at WFAA

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Rand Paul Breaks With Trump Over Military’s Role in Mass Deportations
‘HUGE MISTAKE’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.20.24 7:35PM EST 
Rand Paul
Sen. Rand Paul said he disagreed with President-elect Trump's ideas for using the military to deport undocumented immigrants. NATHAN HOWARD/REUTERS

Rand Paul has skewered Donald Trump’s plan to use the military to round up millions of undocumented immigrants once he takes office in January, calling it a “huge mistake.” The Kentucky senator criticized his fellow Republican in a Tuesday appearance on Newsmax. “I’m not in favor of sending the army in uniforms into our cities to collect people,” Paul told host Rob Schmitt. “I think it’s a terrible image and that’s not what we use our military for, we never have and it’s actually been illegal for over 100 years to bring the Army into our cities.” Paul explained that he thought local police and other domestic law enforcement should be the ones to carry out Trump’s plan, and he expressed worry about the image of “the housekeeper who’s been here 30 years” being arrested by a soldier in uniform. “I don’t see the military putting her in handcuffs and marching her down the street to an encampment,” he said. “I don’t really want to see that.” Trump on Monday doubled down on his deportation plan, as his team is reportedly looking into how to carry it out.

Read it at Politico

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score HigherDOSE’s Detoxifying Sauna Blanket for 20% Off
SWEAT IT OUT
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 11.18.24 7:12PM EST 
Published 11.18.24 7:11PM EST 
HigherDOSE Sauna Blanket Sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/HigherDOSE.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Ever since I first tried my infrared sauna blanket in 2022, I’ve been addicted to its mood-boosting (it yields a post-run-like high!) and toxin-releasing benefits. While I believe the loftier sticker tag of these sauna blankets is entirely worth it, most of them will set you back around $600 or more, which is far from affordable. Fortunately, you can score 20 percent off the bestselling HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket and the brand’s other wellness tech during its early Black Friday sale.

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket
Down from $700
Buy At HigherDOSE$560

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Aside from helping the body detox seven times faster than regular heat exposure by expelling toxins and heavy metals (not just sweat), one 30-minute session in the sauna blanket may even burn up to 600 calories without moving. That’s right; you can literally burn the same amount of calories you would from a HIIT fitness class while lying in bed. My sauna blanket has been the best wellness investment ever made, and it’s worth every penny—especially when it’s on sale! While you can opt for the infrared sauna blanket alone, I highly recommend paying a little extra for the sauna blanket bundle, which includes everything you need to keep your device clean.

Read my full review of the HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket. Click Here >

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Trump’s Latest ‘Endorsement’ Grift Targets Rock Music Fans
GUITAR HERO
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 11.21.24 8:42AM EST 
Published 11.20.24 6:39PM EST 
Outgoing President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday morning
The president-elect continues to cash in on his name. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump has now slapped his name on a “limited edition” collection of guitars for his staunch MAGA supporters who would also happen to be music fans, he announced in a Wednesday post on Truth Social. “Only 1,300 of each Acoustic and Electric Guitars MADE — Some personally signed!” he urged. The “American Eagle Series” guitars retail at $1,500 for electric and $1,250 for acoustic versions, with the Trump Guitar website promising that all in stock guitars will arrive in time for Christmas. The guitars hand-signed by the president-elect himself retail for $10,000, with only 275 versions available. In addition to being inlaid with Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” phrase, the guitars come in a variety of colors, black, yellow, and red, and an American Eagle and flag design. The instruments also feature a 45 on the headstock, “signifying President Donald J. Trump’s historic term as President.”

Read it at Truth Social

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Belichick Might Return to Coaching With Jacksonville Jaguars Next Year
INSIDE INFO
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 11.21.24 8:48AM EST 
Published 11.20.24 6:24PM EST 
Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick is rumored to be considering the head coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Bill Belichick, one of the most successful head coaches in NFL history, might be eyeing a comeback next year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to chatter from football insiders. Belichick is preparing to return to a head coaching job in 2025, sources told The Athletic last Saturday. Rumors about his return have been circulating for months, and several teams have been floated as possible fits for the storied coach. The rumors that he might head to Jacksonville ramped up after the Jaguars suffered their worst defeat in franchise history on Sunday, losing to the Detroit Lions 52-6. “Belichick certainly has his eye on this Jacksonville opening,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini said on the most recent episode of the sports publication’s Scoop City podcast. According to a column written by the host last weekend, Belichick’s desire for control over his team might rule out some of the other franchises searching for a new head coach, such as the Dallas Cowboys. On Tuesday, Russini said the Jaguars have “tons of respect” for the ex-New England coach—despite the fact that he has no immediate ties to Jaguars owner Shahid Khan. “But when you think about what they’re looking for and what they need there, it starts to make sense,” the host said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Gaetz Says ‘Great Day’ After Begging Senators for Votes
CHARM OFFENSIVE
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 11.20.24 10:12PM EST 
Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz speaks at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Henderson, Nevada U.S. October 31, 2024.
Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz speaks at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Henderson, Nevada U.S. October 31, 2024. Mike Blake/Mike Blake/Reuters

Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz defiantly dismissed reports chronicling numerous allegations that he hosted drug-fueled sex parties, paid for sex and engaged in intercourse with a minor. Gaetz, who has long denied the accusations, was at the Capitol Wednesday meeting with Republican senators alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance, where he is said to have pleaded his case as Trump’s choice to lead the Department of Justice. “Senators have been giving me a lot of good advice. I’m looking forward to a hearing. Folks have been very supportive, and they’ve been saying we are going to get a fair process so it’s a great day of momentum for the Trump-Vance administration,” Gaetz told reporters Wednesday afternoon, after the House Ethics Committee declined to release its report surrounding the allegations. “I’ll be honest with you, I’ve been focused on what we gotta do to reform the Department of Justice,” Gaetz said of the headline-grabbing committee meeting. “I’ve been meeting with senators, I haven’t been paying much attention to that,” Gaetz said, adding that while he hadn’t spoken with Trump on Wednesday, “I’ve had a great time with the vice-president elect.” When asked if he was confident his nomination would be confirmed by the senate, he simply replied, “it was a great day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Crypto Mogul Buys Viral Artwork of Duct-Taped Banana for $6.2 Million
'EXPENSIVE BANANA'
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 11.21.24 3:21AM EST 
Published 11.20.24 8:58PM EST 
Maurizio Cattelan's "Comedian"
Maurizio Cattelan's "Comedian" sold for $6.2 million at auction on Wednesday. KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

A banana duct-taped to a wall sold for a total of $6.2 million at auction on Wednesday night, shattering expectations for the viral work of art that first made headlines at Art Basel in 2019. The piece, entitled Comedian, was created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and displayed at the Miami art festival—only to prompt one artist to take a bite out of the fruit and another visitor to vandalize the display. Three other editions of Comedian, which simply consists of a banana and a piece of duct tape placed exactly 160 centimeters above the floor, sold for $120,000 and $150,000 in 2019, but Sotheby’s estimated the latest piece’s value would fetch somewhere between $1 million and $1.5 million. Voracious bidders at Wednesday’s live auction quickly pushed the price tag above $5 million. Even the auctioneer, Oliver Barker, seemed shocked at the flurry of bids for the fruit. “These are words I never thought I’d say. Five million for a banana. It’s your expensive banana, Jen,” he said, speaking to one of the auction house staffers. “Don’t let it slip away,” the auctioneer quipped. Comedian’s price tag extended to over $6.2 million with the buyer’s premium fee attached. Cryptocurrency mogul Justin Sun quickly identified himself as the buyer, proclaiming Cattelan’s piece was a “cultural phenomenon that bridges the worlds of art, memes, and the cryptocurrency community“ and announcing that he would soon ”personally eat the banana.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Unleash Your Creativity With Adobe’s Creative Cloud—50% Off for Black Friday
A SUITE DEAL
AD BY Adobe
Updated 11.20.24 2:53PM EST 
Published 11.20.24 12:00AM EST 
Man using Adobe Photoshop on a desktop in a well-lit office. He has a camera and lamp beside him.
Gorodenkoff, Adobe Stock

Are you an amateur photographer, a curious learner, or a budding entrepreneur? Adobe Creative Cloud can take your photos, skills, or business to the next level. This premium suite encompasses over 20 Adobe apps. Normally, a one-year subscription is $59.99 a month. For Black Friday, Adobe is lowering the cost of a year’s subscription to just $29.99 a month.

Adobe Express and Lightroom are great for quickly editing photos–color adjustments, precise cropping, and removing unwanted background elements with generative AI. Use Photoshop and Illustrator to create gorgeous images and rich graphics for use online or in print. In addition to the apps, members also get access to over one million stock images, tens of thousands of fonts, and in-app tutorials to take their skills from novice to expert. Hurry, because this deal will expire on Friday (11/29). Jump in and let your imagination run wild today!

Abode Creative Cloud (One-Year Subscription)
Billed monthly
Subscribe At Adobe$29

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Voice of Beloved ‘Simpsons’ Character Quits After 35 Years
INTO THE SUNSET
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 11.20.24 5:36PM EST 
Published 11.20.24 4:41PM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 17: (L-R) Bart Simpson, Mike Scully, Homer Simpson, Nancy Cartwright, Pamela Hayden, Stephanie Gillis, Lisa Simpson, Marge Simpson and Maggie Simpson visit The Empire State Building to celebrate the 30th anniversary of "The Simpsons" at The Empire State Building on December 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
NOAM GALAI/Getty Images

As The Simpsons airs its 36th season, one of its mainstays is stepping away. Pamela Hayden, the voice of Bart Simpson’s best friend Milhouse Van Houten, as well as bully Jimbo Jones, Ned Flanders’ son Rod, and Chief Wiggum’s wife Sarah, announced her retirement, according to Variety. Hayden has worked on The Simpsons since its very first episode in 1989. “People are always saying what a nerd he is. But one thing that I love about Milhouse is he’s always getting knocked down but he keeps getting up. I love the little guy,” Hayden said in a video uploaded to YouTube to announce her retirement, where she called her gig on the show “the best job in the world.” According to Variety, Fox will now begin the casting process to find new voices for her characters. Hayden’s final voice performance will be in the upcoming episode “Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes,” airing Nov. 24.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
There’s a New Name in the Race for Trump’s Treasury Secretary: Report
#BitcoinBill
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.20.24 5:44PM EST 
Bill Hagerty
Donald Trump is reportedly considering Sen. Bill Hagerty to be his Treasury secretary. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A new name has reportedly entered the race for Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary. The president-elect is taking a look at Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty, formerly a private equity investor and Trump’s previous ambassador to Japan, according to Axios. He resigned his previous position in Trump’s administration to make a run at the Senate—winning the tight Republican primary race on the back of an endorsement from his former boss. “Respected, loyal, and great on TV—the total Trump package,” a Republican source told Axios of Hagerty, who has close ties to Wall Street. Trump enjoyed spending time with the senator while he visited Mar-a-Lago this week, the publication reported. He also joined Trump at Tuesday’s launch of Elon Musk’s Starship rocket in Texas. Hagerty joins former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh and Apollo CEO Marc Rowan—who will meet with the president-elect at Mar-a-Lago this week—as one of three purported finalists for the role. In addition to his Wall Street ties, Hagerty appears to have the backing of the online crypto community. The senator said in July that Bitcoin would “thrive” under Trump. #BitcoinBill trended on X today, while a slew of memes endorsing Hagerty made the rounds, including some that depicted him as Batman.

Read it at Axios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
us-newsNew Linkin Park Singer’s Secret Life as ‘Hardcore’ Scientologist Revealed
Sean Craig
politicsPollster Nate Silver Calls on Biden to Resign Immediately
Grace Harrington
politicsTrump Pick Linda McMahon Is Facing Her Own Sex Scandal
Claire Lampen
politicsLinda McMahon Got Body-Slammed Over Bogus Education Degree
Emell Derra Adolphus
politicsLeaked Chart Shows Web of Matt Gaetz’s Alleged Payments to Women
Emell Derra Adolphus