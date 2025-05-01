Musk Had White House Sleepover in Lincoln Bedroom

Elon Musk enjoyed sleepovers at the White House and even treated himself to late night ice cream recommended by Donald Trump.

“Sometimes I stay at the White House,” Musk boasted to a group of reporters, before divulging that Trump had let him sleep in the prestigious Lincoln Bedroom “more than once.”

The Tesla CEO said Trump asked him where he was staying when the pair were flying aboard Air Force One, and when he said he didn’t know yet, Trump invited him to the White House and gave him a private tour.

“The president’s, very, very, I guess we’re good friends and we’ll be on Air Force One or Marine One and then he’s like, ‘Hey do you want to stay over?’ and I’m like, ‘Sure,’” Musk said Wednesday.

“And then he gave me a tour of the Lincoln bedroom and… oh, this is cool.

“I didn’t request it, to be sure,” he added.

The world’s richest man also opened up about the president’s hospitality skills, saying he was a surprisingly gracious host.

“He’ll actually call, like late at night, and say, like, ‘Oh, by the way, make sure you get some ice cream from the kitchen.’”

“I ate a whole tub of ice cream… Caramel, Häagen-Dazs,” Musk said. “I mean, don’t tell RFK,” he quipped, referring to the health secretary’s Make America Healthy Again campaign.

“He’s actually a very good host,” he added of Trump.

The came as part of what appeared to be an exit interview as the billionaire prepares to step back from his role running the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which says it has slashed $160 billion of its stated $2 trillion goal from the federal budget and taken a chainsaw to jobs and government programs during Trump’s first 100 days in office.

Musk has maintained a near-constant presence in the White House during this time, setting up shop in the nearby Eisenhower Executive Building and sometimes staying on the premises and sleeping in his office for up to seven days at a time, reportedly earning him the ire of Cabinet members and staffers.

The DOGE chief claimed Donald Trump was “a pretty good host.” ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

The Tesla CEO’s status as a special government employee is set to expire on May 30, and the world’s richest man is expected to step back from DOGE and return to running his companies. Steve Davis, a top DOGE aid and Musk loyalist, is expected to fill his shoes at the agency, according to USA Today.

But Musk has insisted his transition doesn’t mean DOGE is done and maintains he will continue to work with the agency “one or two times a week.”

“I’m willing to contribute on average, one to two days a week, which, you know, probably means coming to D.C every other week for three days, type of thing. As indefinitely, as long as the president wants me to do it,” he said Wednesday.

“DOGE is a way of life, like Buddhism,” he added. “Buddha isn’t alive anymore. You wouldn’t ask the question: ‘Who would lead Buddhism?’”

President Donald Trump invited Elon Musk to stay at the White House on a number of occasions. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Reflecting on his time at DOGE, Musk said the agency had “not been as effective as I’d like” but acknowledged the role had “60 percent fun, 70 percent fun,” depending on the week.

“Being attacked relentlessly is not super fun. Seeing cars burning is not fun,” he added, referring to the arson attacks on Tesla dealerships and the relentless cyberbullying he has faced since becoming Trump’s First Buddy.

When asked how many times he stayed over in the White House guest suite, Musk responded: “I don’t know if I should say that number.”

“More than once,” he said.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.