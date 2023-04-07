Musk Has No Idea Why He Gave NPR ‘State-Sponsored Media’ Label
WE’RE CONFUSED TOO...
Elon Musk appeared to be uncertain about why exactly he gave NPR’s Twitter account a ‘state-sponsored media’ label Wednesday, according to a series of emails exchanged between the billionaire and NPR reporters. On Wednesday, upon learning that only 1% of the outlet’s funds come from government support, Musk wrote, “Well, then we should fix it.” According to NPR, Musk appeared confused by the difference between public media and state-controlled media. In another message, NPR reports that Musk compared the outlet to state-controlled media: “The operating principle at new Twitter is simply fair and equal treatment, so if we label non-US accounts as govt, then we should do the same for US, but it sounds like that might not be accurate here.” The label still remains as of Thursday evening. Musk told NPR Twitter is still evaluating the case.