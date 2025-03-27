Musk Hides ‘Big Balls’ as DOGE Goons Spew Wild Claims on Fox

Elon Musk cherry-picked his more seasoned Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) lieutenants for a primetime interview on Fox News Thursday, opting to leave out the numerous twenty-something foot soldiers—and even several teenagers—who have dominated news cycles with their hostile takeovers of agencies across the federal government.

The billionaire used the opportunity to introduce to the public some of the leaders spearheading his slash-and-burn approach to government reform, sitting down for a question-and-answer session on Special Report with Bret Baier.

In all, seven DOGE staffers joined the interview to share their own perspective on why they decided to join the effort to reduce the size of government.

ADVERTISEMENT

They included:

Steve Davis , Musk’s top lieutenant on the project, who has also worked at SpaceX and X.

, Musk’s top lieutenant on the project, who has also worked at SpaceX and X. Aram Moghaddassi , an engineer at DOGE who previously worked for Musk at X, xAI, and Neuralink according to Business Insider.

, an engineer at DOGE who previously worked for Musk at X, xAI, and Neuralink according to Business Insider. Joe Gebia , the co-founder of Airbnb who, as written on Fox News, is working on a “digital retirement project” at DOGE.

, the co-founder of Airbnb who, as written on Fox News, is working on a “digital retirement project” at DOGE. Brad Smith , a healthcare entrepreneur overseeing the Health and Human Services Department on behalf of DOGE.

, a healthcare entrepreneur overseeing the Health and Human Services Department on behalf of DOGE. Anthony Armstrong , a former banker who reportedly helped Musk acquire Twitter and is now overseeing the Office of Personnel Management on behalf of DOGE.

, a former banker who reportedly helped Musk acquire Twitter and is now overseeing the Office of Personnel Management on behalf of DOGE. Tom Krause , the CEO of Cloud Software Group and DOGE’s watchdog at the Treasury Department.

, the CEO of Cloud Software Group and DOGE’s watchdog at the Treasury Department. Tyler Hassen, DOGE’s representative at the Interior Department.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.