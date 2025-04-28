Musk Leads MAGA Meltdown After Dem Demand for Mass Protests

Elon Musk led the MAGA clapback against J.B. Pritzker after he used a fiery speech to call for Democrats to take to the streets “so that Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.”

The Illinois governor issued the rallying cry at a dinner in New Hampshire Sunday evening packed with Democratic activists, officials, and donors.

The New York Times reported that by the end of the 30-minute keynote, he “had the room ready to storm the political barricades against President Trump.”

“It’s time to fight everywhere and all at once. Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption. But I am now. These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace,” he told the crowd, many of whom jumped to their feet in applause.

The speech also caused a stir in MAGA quarters, with Donald Trump ally Musk leading the charge against his fellow billionaire.

“Crazy,” he said in response to the right-wing account ‘End Wokeness,’ which shared a clip of the speech on X.

J.B. Pritzker said it’s “time to fight everywhere and all at once” Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images

The profile, which has 3.6 million followers, is a leading voice against progressive politics on social media. Its post said Pritzker had called for supporters to “unleash hell.”

Right-wing political commentator and YouTuber Benny Johnson, who also has 3.6 million followers, said that Pritzker “incites violence against Trump supporters by telling the left to take over the streets.”

Conservative influencer Douglass Mackey, who was sentenced to jail for election interference in 2016, also had his say. Not to be outdone by Johnson, he said that “Pritzker is essentially calling for civil war against MAGA.”

“Republicans should respond accordingly,” he added.

Others cried foul about “treason” and said that Pritzker was calling for an “insurrection.”

Pritzker’s speech, at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner, was also targeted at his own party, not just the GOP.

The 60-year-old scion of the Hyatt hotel group referred to some of his colleagues as “timid” in their approach to politics, and to Trump.

“Fellow Democrats, for far too long we’ve been guilty of listening to a bunch of do-nothing political types who would tell us that America’s house is not on fire, even as the flames are licking their faces,” he said.

Crazy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2025

“Today, as the blaze reaches the rafters, the pundits and politicians—whose simpering timidity served as kindle for the arsonists—urge us now not to reach for a hose.”

“The reckoning is finally here,” he concluded.

Pritzker, who is reportedly worth around $3.5 billion, has been tipped as a Democratic presidential candidate in 2028—which might explain his presence in New Hampshire. Firstly, though, he must prevail in a campaign next year to secure his third term as governor of Illinois.