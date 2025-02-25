U.S. News

Musk May Let AI Decide Federal Workers' Fate

Firing By Algorithm

AI will be the first to assess federal employees’ responses to DOGE email about their work.

Erkki Forster
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Elon Musk attends the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park.
Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS
Erkki Forster

Erkki Forster

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump, 78, Shows Mysterious Large Bruise on Hand
Julia Ornedo
MediaNew MSNBC Bloodbath of Non-White Anchors After Joy Reid Forced Out
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsPete Hegseth Snaps at Reporter Asking About ‘Underqualified’ Military Chief
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsDOGE Goons Revolt Against Musk With Wave of Resignations
Josh Fiallo
MediaRachel Maddow Flames MSNBC Bosses for Purging Non-White Anchors
William Vaillancourt