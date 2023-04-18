Musk Mocks CBC With ‘69% Government-Funded Media’ Twitter Label
GETTING SILLY...
Twitter CEO Elon Musk managed to combine two of his favorite pastimes Monday by coupling a puerile joke with an attack on a media organization. Over the weekend, some of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s (CBC) Twitter accounts were marked with a “Government-funded Media” label, starting a back-and-forth between the outlet and Musk which culminated in CBC announcing that it would be “pausing” its activity on Twitter. Musk later changed the label. “Canadian Broadcasting Corp said they’re ‘less than 70% government-funded’, so we corrected the label,” Musk tweeted, along with a screenshot showing CBC’s account labeled “69% Government-funded Media.” Musk has a longstanding affection for the figure, having previously followed just 69 accounts on Twitter and selling limited-edition Tesla “short shorts” for $69.420 apiece.