Musk Orders Federal Workers to Justify Their Jobs—Or Be Fired

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Kristi Noem Sees Musk’s Chainsaw, and Raises Him One Flamethrower
BURN BABY BURN
Catherine Bouris
Published 02.22.25 9:42PM EST 
Kristi Noem
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images

Appearing at CPAC over the weekend, homeland security secretary Kristi Noem joked about having placed an order for chainsaws as part of her plan to overhaul the Department of Homeland Security. “If you don’t own a chainsaw, go buy one,” Noem advised the crowd. “They really are fantastic.” Chainsaws aren’t the only tool of destruction she owns, however (guns, of course, are a given). Noem followed that up with a clip, posted to X, featuring her wielding a flamethrower and setting fire to what looks like a pile of empty cardboard boxes. Accompanying the video was a captioned: “I have a flamethrower if you need help cutting AND burning the government waste!” which tagged both Elon Musk and Argentina’s far-right libertarian President Javier Milei, who gifted Musk the bedazzled chainsaw he waved around onstage at CPAC on Thursday. Who knew dismantling democratic structures was such a physical job?

Read it at X

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Kennedy Center Ticket Sales Plummet Bigly Following Trump Takeover
TICKET TO CHIDE
Catherine Bouris
Updated 02.22.25 6:43PM EST 
Published 02.22.25 6:41PM EST 
The Kennedy Center
Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images

After President Donald Trump decided to fire several Kennedy Center board members and install himself as chairman earlier this month, ticket sales reportedly dropped by about 50 percent compared to the previous week, according to several Center employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity. If that weren’t enough, several artists set to perform at the Center have cancelled their appearances, including actor/comedian Issa Rae, who was hosting a sold-out event in March. Comedian W. Kamau Bell spoke to The Washington Post about his decision to proceed with his appearance, which had been organized long before Trump’s coup; he told reporter Travis M. Andrews, “I’m the guy who met with the KKK. I do a different calculus than everyone else.” Author Louise Penny, meanwhile, pulled out of a planned event at the Center, taking to Facebook to explain: “As soon as what amounts to a coup happened with President Trump, there was absolutely no way I was going to do it. It was a painful decision, but it was not difficult.”

Read it at The Washington Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score HP’s Sustainable Smart Printer for $125 Off Right Now
THINK INK
Scouted Staff
Updated 02.21.25 4:00PM EST 
Published 02.21.25 3:59PM EST 
HP Smart Tank 6001 Printer
HP

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Buying endless plastic printer cartridges is bad for the environment and your peace of mind. The HP Smart Tank 6001 is designed to address those shortcomings as a more sustainable, high-volume printer with refillable ink tanks. It reduces plastic waste by eliminating cartridges and comes with a two-year supply of ink. That means you can print up to 8,000 color pages or 6,000 black and white pages before you even have to think about enjoying the environmentally friendly refills.

And, the sustainability doesn’t end there. It’s made from up to 25 percent recycled plastic and recyclable ink bottles. It also has an Energy Star certification for energy efficiency.

Setting up the Smart Tank is effortless, thanks to an intuitive interface that syncs with the HP app. This allows for seamless printing, scanning, and copying from any device. Additionally, the Wi-Fi capability reduces the number of cables needed for set-up and provides a fast connection for reliable printing.

HP Smart Tank 6001 All-in-One
$125 Off
Buy At HP$220

Free Shipping

Aside from sustainability and ease of use, this printer delivers exceptional print quality with crisp text and vibrant, true-to-life colors—perfect for everyday documents and stunning photos.

Right now, HP is offering $125 off the Smart Tank with that two-year supply of ink in the box. If you want to avoid stress on yourself and the environment, take advantage of $125 of savings and upgrade your home printing experience to the HP Smart Tank 6001 today.

You can find more product information here.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3

Musk Orders Federal Workers to Justify Their Jobs—Or Be Fired

MICROMANAGE MUCH?
Catherine Bouris
Published 02.22.25 8:15PM EST 
Elon Musk at CPAC
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

According to new reports, Elon Musk has informed federal employees that they will need to begin summarizing their accomplishments each week or face losing their jobs. An email sent to federal employees across various departments on Saturday read, “Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished this week and cc your manager.” In a post made to X, Musk added, “Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.” Musk used the same tactic to clean house following his takeover at Twitter, now X—something Musk acknowledged in a follow-up tweet that read, “Parag got nothing done. Parag was fired.” Parag refers to Twitter’s former CEO Parag Agrawal, who was let go soon after Musk’s acquisition of the site. The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) released a statement confirming they would be challenging any unlawful terminations. “Once again, Elon Musk and the Trump Administration have shown their utter disdain for federal employees and the critical services they provide to the American people,” wrote AFGE national president Everett Kelley, who described the move as “cruel and disrespectful.”

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Actress Known for ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse’ and ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Dies at 78
PLAYHOUSE IN THE SKY
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Updated 02.22.25 3:46PM EST 
Published 02.22.25 3:43PM EST 
Lynne Marie Stewart.
Lynne Marie Stewart has died. Lila Seeley/Getty Images

Lynne Marie Stewart, a comedian and actress best known for appearing in Pee-wee’s Playhouse and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has died at 78, according to a report. Stewart’s death was confirmed Friday to The Hollywood Reporter by a spokesperson for her former sketch troupe, the Groundlings. A cause of death was not disclosed. An industry veteran, Stewart got her big break as Miss Yvonne (“the most beautiful woman in Puppet Land”) alongside Paul Reubens’ Pee-wee Herman, a role which she reprised throughout the 1980s. Stewart also portrayed Charlie Kenny’s mother on the long-running dark comedy series It’s Always Sunny. She was a member of the Los Angeles-based troupe the Groundlings from the 1970s and 80s. “We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of our dear sweet Lynne Stewart,” the Groundlings wrote in a statement to THR. “She wasn’t just the most beautiful woman in all of Puppetland—she was the most beautiful woman that we ever met, inside and out... She will be deeply missed.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Zero-Proof THC Seltzers Give You a Buzz Without the Hangover
BOOZE-FREE BUZZ
Davon Singh
Updated 02.18.25 2:08PM EST 
Published 12.19.24 4:24PM EST 
An assortment of Happi's Alcohol-Free THC drinks on a yellow background. There are two cans, one orange and one green. Three glasses filled with liquid and ice cubes. Plus, three boxes stacked on top of each other.
Happi

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From work events to gatherings with friends, alcohol is a constant—especially now that it’s Damp February. The relaxation and social buzz a glass of wine or cocktail provides is hard to beat but comes with consequences like headaches, anxiety, and upset stomach the next day. Plus,
with the recent announcement from the Surgeon General that alcohol should come with a cancer warning label, many of us are taking a pause to reevaluate our relationship with it. If you’re looking for a zero-proof alternative, you can have the best of both worlds with Happi.

This collection of THC seltzers provides a light buzz without the hangover. Happi’s beverages are all-natural, organic, non-GMO, alcohol-free, and only 20-50 calories a can. The THC used in Happi is Delta-9. Delta 9 is naturally derived from hemp and is known for its soothing and uplifting buzz.

Happi THC Seltzer (12-Pack)
Buy At Happi

Happi designed its drinks to mimic the onset of a glass of wine or a beer, so you feel the effects right away—around 15 minutes and last about two hours.

There are many drinks to choose from, but the Raspberry Honeysuckle is a clear fan favorite. It’s bursting with a sweet-tart berry flavor and a hint of honeysuckle. With over 140 reviews, Raspberry Honeysuckle holds a 4.9 rating on Happi’s website. Plus, in 2024, it won Gold at the L.A. Spirits Awards. If you’re ready to enjoy a new type of Happi hour this season, look no further than these THC-powered seltzers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Trump ‘Coming After California’ in Plan to Sell Nancy Pelosi Building
LOW BLOW
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 02.22.25 6:28PM EST 
Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi.
Donald Trump is looking to sell a government building named after Nancy Pelosi. Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s administration is looking to sell two government buildings in San Francisco, one of which bears the name of ex-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, according to a report. Trump’s team is hearing offers for 640,000-square-foot Nancy Pelosi Federal Building and a century-old, 360,000-square-foot building currently serving as the General Services Administration’s headquarters, ABC7 Los Angeles reported. The White House has said that it will save money by selling the properties and then leasing them back as office space for federal workers. However, ex-congresswoman Jackie Speier believes it has more to do with taking revenge on Democrats in the liberal stronghold. “It’s another example of how he is coming after Democrats. He’s coming after California, and it’s all about payback,” she told the outlet, adding that the sales don’t make financial sense. “The lease will keep going up and you will end up paying the property taxes of the lessor, whereas you don’t pay federal taxes when you are a federal government,” said Speier, who was a representative from 2008 to 2023. Pelosi—the California Democrat for whom the building is named—has been one of Trump’s biggest critics and one of his most public political foes.

Read it at ABC7 Los Angeles

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Kid Rock Dumps Fiancée Amid Lauren Boebert Romance Rumors
DONEZO
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 02.22.25 1:32PM EST 
LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 04: Audrey Berry and Kid Rock appears at the Barnstable Brown Gala on May 4, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Audrey Berry and Kid Rock appears at the Barnstable Brown Gala on May 4, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Kid Rock has split from his longtime fiancée Audrey Berry after a seven-year engagement, Us Weekly reported. The news follows last month’s reports that the MAGA-loving rocker was spotted sharing a late-night cab with Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert after inauguration. Neither of the two have addressed the romance rumors, and they haven’t been observed together since. However, multiple inside sources told Us that Kid Rock separated from Berry late last year. “He is venturing into the dating pool,” alleged one source. Neither of the two have publicly commented on their split. The rocker proposed to Berry in 2017, and the two have been romantically linked since 2011, though they have kept their relationship private. Kid Rock, who considers himself a close friend of President Donald Trump, performed at Trump’s election victory rally. He was previously married to actress Pamela Anderson, but the two split after just one year of marriage in 2007. Boebert, meanwhile, went through a contentious divorce from her husband Jayson Boebert in 2023.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Elon Musk Replies to Trump’s Order to ‘Get More Aggressive’
MANAGING DOWN
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Updated 02.22.25 3:14PM EST 
Published 02.22.25 2:43PM EST 
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: Elon Musk speaks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as they watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas.
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: Elon Musk speaks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as they watch the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Elon Musk appeared unfazed after President Donald Trump publicly called on the DOGE director to “GET MORE AGGRESSIVE” with his work in a series of Saturday morning posts on Truth Social. The president appeared to give Musk a performance evaluation as he declared in an all-caps message: “ELON IS DOING A GREAT JOB, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM GET MORE AGGRESSIVE.” He added, “REMEMBER, WE HAVE A COUNTRY TO SAVE, BUT ULTIMATELY, TO MAKE GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAGA!” During the first month of Trump’s second term, Musk has emerged as a powerful yet chaotic force in the White House as his DOGE goon squad has taken an ax to federal spending and its workforce. Despite leveling countless accusations of fraud at many federal agencies, though, Musk has yet to provide substantial evidence for his allegations—or demonstrate the billions in savings he has claimed to create. He took Trump’s evaluation in stride, however, writing back on X, alongside a screenshot of the post: “Will do, Mr. President!” To which MAGA wannabe politico Valentina Gomez responded in a tweet, “Activate unhinged mode.”

Read it at X

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
ICE Detains ‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Estranged Husband
CAUGHT UP
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 02.22.25 1:35PM EST 
Published 02.22.25 12:10PM EST 
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 21: Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams attend Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams attend Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is speaking out after her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, was detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in a mass deportation raid. Guobadia, a native of Nigeria, is being held at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, according to U.S. Department of Homeland Security records, reported People. Williams, 43, addressed news of his detention in a statement posted to Instagram. “It’s disheartening to see my estranged husband make choices that have led to this outcome. At this moment my priority is moving forward with my family. 🙏🏾,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. Guobadia marked his time in the United States with a celebratory message last year, writing on Instagram in February 2024, “Happy Tuesday to all who ever overcame and persevered in life. You are winning👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾 #42yearsLivinginAmerica." In the same month, Williams and Guobadia went their separate ways after nearly 15 months of marriage. Since their split, the couple has been locked in a legal battle over the details of their prenuptial agreement and the separation of their assets, reported People. Guobadia sued Williams separately for defamation over claims that he suffered from erectile dysfunction.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Apothékary’s Metabolic Tinctures May Help Boost GLP-1 Sans a Prescription
FEEL THE BURN
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 02.20.25 4:05PM EST 
Apothekary metabolic-duo
Apothekary.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

GLP-1 agonist drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have surged in popularity during the last couple of years for their ability to help patients shed weight quickly and potentially reduce inflammation. While the drug class was initially used to treat diabetes and obesity, the compounds are now being prescribed for a range of off-label benefits aside from weight management. Of course, the natural supplement industry has taken note, and brands are launching drug-free alternatives formulated to help boost the naturally occurring GLP-1 hormone in the body sans a prescription. While these natural formulas will not deliver the same result as their RX counterparts, some early research suggests these products can mimic some of the same effects—albeit to a lesser extent. There are a slew of capsules, powders, and other GLP-1 boosting formulas on the market right now, but our current favorite is Apothékary’s Metabolic Tinctures.

Apothékary Metabolic Duo
See At Apothékary

The Metabolic Duo combines two powerful formulas: Blue Burn for metabolism support and Sugar Kick for blood sugar balance. Together, they might offer benefits similar to RX GLP-1 treatments. Blue Burn is designed to boost energy, jumpstart metabolism, and speed up recovery post-workout, thanks to a blend of adaptogenic herbs and metabolism-boosting botanicals. Sugar Kick, on the other hand, features a potent mix of ancient herbs known for helping regulate blood sugar, keeping sugar crashes and that 3 p.m. slump at bay. While each formula is sold separately if you’re looking for results that rival GLP-1s, investing in both is your best bet.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
MTG Spreads Racist ‘Birther’ Lie About Obama, Because of Course
FRAUD SQUAD
William Vaillancourt
Published 02.22.25 1:51AM EST 
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene—the evolution-denying, QAnon-promoting conspiracy theorist known for calling the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting a false flag operation and for confusing the name of the secret Nazi police force with a cold soup—gave more oxygen this week to the long-debunked, racist conspiracy pushed by the likes of Donald Trump that former President Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States. “Oohhh this is great!!” Greene tapped out on X while reposting a video from another user who falsely captioned it, “Obamas birth certificate was fraudulent!” The hour-long video, despite being uploaded to X on Feb. 20, showed a 2016 press conference by Joe Arpaio, the then-sheriff of Arizona’s Maricopa County, who insisted that Obama’s birth certificate was forged. Greene, who in 2021 was stripped of her committee assignments by the House due to her outlandish views and past social media posts, is now chairwoman of the DOGE Subcommittee, which works with the Elon Musk-led initiative whose proponents have made several false claims about it uncovering “fraud.”

Read it at X

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Trump Admin Agrees to Restore 9/11 Health Program Funding
REMEMBER TO NEVER FORGET
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.22.25 2:50AM EST 
New York City firefighters take a rest at the World Trade Center after two hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers September 11, 2001 in New York.
New York City firefighters take a rest at the World Trade Center after two hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers September 11, 2001 in New York. Ron Agam/Getty Images

After overwhelming blowback from both sides of the aisle, President Donald Trump’s administration has agreed that DOGE will keep its hands off the World Trade Center Health Program, which provides medical care and monitoring to more than 100,000 9/11 first responders. Last week, Elon Musk took his DOGE bulldozer to the WTC Health Program and terminated 20 percent of its staff. The decision received very public criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, along with New Yorkers who have come to depend on the program. “The World Trade Center Health Program has been a lifeline to sickened 9/11 responders, who selflessly gave so much,” said FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker in response to the news. “Cuts to its grant funding will limit our ability to prove that new conditions are WTC-related, and should be added to the list of covered conditions. This will hinder our efforts to provide treatment coverage for new conditions, which is a tragedy for all Americans who swore they would never forget.” GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis was joined by eight other New York and New Jersey lawmakers who wrote Trump a letter Wednesday night urging him to reverse the harm Musk’s cost-cutting agency caused. The GOP House lawmakers wrote in their letter: “We urge you, as a native New Yorker who lived in New York City as it recovered from the 9/11 terrorist attacks, to reverse these actions by rehiring the terminated probationary staff, restoring the canceled FDNY research grant contract, and fencing off the WTC Health Program, which was authorized in statute as mandatory spending, from any further staff and funding reductions.” Malliotakis said Thursday night that the legislators “received confirmation from the White House that there will be no cuts to staffing at the World Trade Center Healthcare Program and research grants related to 9/11 illnesses.” It was news that pleased New York Senator Chuck Schumer, who pointed to the decision to cut funding in the first place as “a clear example of the damaging Trump-DOGE shoot first, ask questions later approach for their rash cuts and layoffs.”

Read it at The Hill

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
exclusiveDonald Trump Shades Musk: ‘What the F*** Is Wrong With Him?’
David Gardner
PoliticsDolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsTrump Makes MAGA Hat-Wearing ‘Killer’ Chairman of Joint Chiefs
William Vaillancourt
MediaRachel Maddow’s ‘Decorative’ Presidency Slam Blisters Trump
Will Neal
TrumplandFormer Intelligence Officer Claims KGB Recruited Trump
Isabel van Brugen