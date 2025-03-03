Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Musk Pal Rips Trump’s Plan to ‘Tax Me for Crypto Bro Schemes’
RESERVE RESERVATIONS
Palantir cofounder Joe Lonsdale spoke out after President Donald Trump announced a forthcoming digital currency reserve.
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Updated
Mar. 3 2025
3:15PM EST
/
Published
Mar. 3 2025
2:11PM EST
Kevin Wurm/REUTERS
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
‘Putin Is on the Inside’: Shock as U.S. Caves to Russia in Cybersecurity Fight
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Politics
Ivanka Trump Shares X-Ray of Mysterious Foot Injury
Janna Brancolini
Media
Rubio Melts Down on Air Over Accusation U.S. Is ‘Placating Putin’
Maurício Alencar
Trumpland
GOP Senator Calls Audience ‘Rude’ and Flees Town Hall After DOGE Grilling
Leigh Kimmins
Media
CNN Calls BS on Joe Rogan’s Wild Trump Assassination Conspiracy
Julia Ornedo