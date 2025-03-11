Musk Plots Major Expansion of His Cost-Cutting DOGE Army

Wheesung, a famed South Korean R&B singer who reportedly struggled with drug abuse, was found dead in his home on Monday after a possible drug overdose. The 43-year-old, real name Choi Whee-sung, was found by emergency officials in a state of cardiac arrest, according to The New York Times. Police later said that no evidence of foul play was found and the death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose. His first solo album, “Like a Movie,” gained notoriety from critics and fans in 2002, winning numerous South Korean awards at the time. The star released multiple albums, starred in musicals playing roles like Elvis Presley, and also wrote music for famous K-Pop groups like Twice and Super Junior. In 2021, however, his career took a turn after he was found guilty of using and buying propofol, a sedative that South Korea labels as a controlled substance, on multiple occasions, according to the outlet. He avoided jail time as long as he didn’t reoffend, and had to pay a fine, do community service and undergo drug treatment. Wheesung was scheduled to perform later this week on March 15.
