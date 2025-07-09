Musk Purges Trump Loyalists Over Jeffrey Epstein Cover-Up

Elon Musk has been purging his X account of Donald Trump loyalists as outrage grows over the decision not to release the long-awaited files of child sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

One day after he criticized the Trump administration for trying to put an end to the issue, the former “First Buddy” unfollowed Attorney General Pam Bondi, whose handling of the case has also enraged some of the president’s most ardent supporters.

The change in status occurred some time before 9 am on Wednesday when X account Big Tech Alert publicized its discovery.

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a cabinet meeting hosted by President Donald Trump at the White House on July 8, 2025 as she faces fire over the Epstein files. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier, Musk had also unfollowed Fox News, which had previously given Bondi a platform to discuss the case, and also lashed out at the president.

“How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?” Musk wrote on X on Tuesday.

As the Tesla boss has ramped up threats to form a new third party after Republicans passed Trump’s mega-spending bill, Musk also purged his X account of House Speaker Mike Johnson, the White House’s Rapid Response account, Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace, Energy Secretary Chris White, and MAGA activist Scott Presler.

While the billionaire has been cutting ties with Trump and those in his orbit ever since their bromance ended weeks ago, the Epstein case has reignited tensions between the world’s richest man and its most powerful leader.

On Monday, Musk posted a series of tweets that highlighted the DOJ memo’s contradictions to Bondi’s claims that more information would come out and called the memo “the final straw.”

When a user later asked if exposing the files would rank high on priorities for the America Party, the third party Musk has threatened to set up to take on Trump, the billionaire replied by posting a “100” emoji.

From left, Donald Trump and Melania Trump, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

The comments came after the Justice Department and FBI concluded that there was no evidence that the convicted sex offender blackmailed powerful figures or kept a “client list,” as many conspiracy theories suggest.

The two-page memo also said there was no evidence to suggest Epstein was murdered, supporting a medical examiner’s report that he died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019.

But the decision not to charge anyone over the Epstein files or release any more information about his crime and cause of death sent MAGA world into a tailspin, depriving conspiracy theorists of the smoking guns they had long thought would tie influential figures to Epstein’s sex ring.

Bondi has been the biggest target of the outrage, after she suggested in a February Fox News interview that the relevant documents were “sitting on my desk right now.”

From left to right, Rogan “DC Draino” O‘Handley, Chaya Raichik, and Liz Wheeler show off a binder labeled as phase one of the “Epstein Files.” The binders did not contain new information, it was revealed after they met with President Donald Trump. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

White House insiders have also spoken privately about her botched decision earlier this year to hand out “Epstein binders,” supposedly full of new information to key MAGA influencers, only for them to later discover there were no significant new facts inside.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson called the memo a “cover-up” after it was released.

Right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer demanded Bondi be fired.

And ex-Trump adviser Stephen Bannon hit out at federal law enforcement agencies, declaring: “We have to take these apparatuses down.”

But, Trump tried to put the issue to rest on Tuesday, exploding at a reporter who asked about the issue.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting question was directed to Bondi.