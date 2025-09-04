Politics

Musk Shifts Focus to Global Stage After Trump Cold Shoulder

The tech tycoon is now seemingly looking to insert himself internationally.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Musk, who served as an adviser to Trump and led the Department of Government Efficiency, announced he would leave his role in the Trump administration to refocus on his businesses. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Elon Musk is taking his politics global after being shut out of the White House.

Snubbed from the guest list for President Donald Trump’s AI summit at the White House on Thursday, the DOGE father turned his attention to foreign governments—particularly their immigration policies.

On Thursday, Musk threw his support behind disgraced MMA fighter Conor McGregor, who has launched a bid for the Irish presidency on an anti-immigration platform.

“Citizens of Ireland, the time for real change is now!” McGregor wrote in a post amplified by Musk.

“As President, I will not sign any bill in law until it goes back to the people first!If you want to see my name on the ballot for the Presidency, I urge you to contact your local county councillors today and ask them to nominate me.”

McGregor, who was found guilty by a civil jury of raping a woman in a Dublin hotel room last year, is known for his hostility toward non-white foreigners and was accused of inciting violence during Dublin’s anti-immigrant riots in 2023.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: Former UFC champion and Irish businessman Conor McGregor briefly speaks with reporters alongside White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt before meeting with President Donald Trump in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Saint Patrick's Day, March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. McGregor said he is meeting with Trump to talk about how Ireland is losing its identity to immigrants, among other topics. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
McGregor during a visit to the White House in March. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Replying to his post, Musk wrote: “No one will fight harder for the people of Ireland than Conor McGregor!”

The native South African has also escalated his calls for deportations in the United Kingdom, amplifying posts calling for a “huge number of migrants” to be deported and denouncing open-border politics.

He voiced similar support for anti-immigration protests in Japan, replying simply “Good” to a video reportedly filmed in Osaka on August 30, showing protesters waving Japanese flags and holding signs opposing mass migration.

And in Australia, the Tesla CEO was blasted for sharing false claims that 150,000 people took part in anti-immigration protests in Sydney and Brisbane—despite police estimating the total of those in attendance was about 21,000, the Guardian reported.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Musk, who served as an adviser to Trump and led the Department of Government Efficiency, announced he would leave his role in the Trump administration to refocus on his businesses. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

While he’s eager to engage in discourse from abroad, Musk has been largely absent from White House affairs since his status as a special government employee ended in late May.

Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill revealed deep policy disagreements between the two, culminating in personal attacks. It came to a head with Trump threatening the SpaceX founder’s government contracts and Musk firing back by claiming Trump’s name appeared in the so-called “Epstein files.”

Musk ultimately deleted the post, saying he had gone “too far.” Trump, when asked about Musk recently, told reporters he was a “good person” who had a “really bad moment.”

But for now, reconciliation remains distant—Trump is set to host an artificial intelligence summit at the White House with two dozen of the world’s top tech CEOs soon, with the notable exception of Musk.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Musk for comment.

