Musk Shifts Focus to Global Stage After Trump Cold Shoulder

Elon Musk is taking his politics global after being shut out of the White House.

Snubbed from the guest list for President Donald Trump’s AI summit at the White House on Thursday, the DOGE father turned his attention to foreign governments—particularly their immigration policies.

On Thursday, Musk threw his support behind disgraced MMA fighter Conor McGregor, who has launched a bid for the Irish presidency on an anti-immigration platform.

“Citizens of Ireland, the time for real change is now!” McGregor wrote in a post amplified by Musk.

“As President, I will not sign any bill in law until it goes back to the people first!If you want to see my name on the ballot for the Presidency, I urge you to contact your local county councillors today and ask them to nominate me.”

McGregor, who was found guilty by a civil jury of raping a woman in a Dublin hotel room last year, is known for his hostility toward non-white foreigners and was accused of inciting violence during Dublin’s anti-immigrant riots in 2023.

Replying to his post, Musk wrote: “No one will fight harder for the people of Ireland than Conor McGregor!”

The native South African has also escalated his calls for deportations in the United Kingdom, amplifying posts calling for a “huge number of migrants” to be deported and denouncing open-border politics.

He voiced similar support for anti-immigration protests in Japan, replying simply “Good” to a video reportedly filmed in Osaka on August 30, showing protesters waving Japanese flags and holding signs opposing mass migration.

And in Australia, the Tesla CEO was blasted for sharing false claims that 150,000 people took part in anti-immigration protests in Sydney and Brisbane—despite police estimating the total of those in attendance was about 21,000, the Guardian reported.

While he’s eager to engage in discourse from abroad, Musk has been largely absent from White House affairs since his status as a special government employee ended in late May.

Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill revealed deep policy disagreements between the two, culminating in personal attacks. It came to a head with Trump threatening the SpaceX founder’s government contracts and Musk firing back by claiming Trump’s name appeared in the so-called “Epstein files.”

Musk ultimately deleted the post, saying he had gone “too far.” Trump, when asked about Musk recently, told reporters he was a “good person” who had a “really bad moment.”

But for now, reconciliation remains distant—Trump is set to host an artificial intelligence summit at the White House with two dozen of the world’s top tech CEOs soon, with the notable exception of Musk.