Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Musk Slammed as Hypocritical ‘Parasite’ Who Sucked the Government Dry Himself
VAMPIRE
Economists debating ‘Trumponomics’ agreed on one very obvious double standard.
Will Neal
Reporter
Updated
Feb. 17 2025
1:26PM EST
/
Published
Feb. 17 2025
9:52AM EST
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
Will Neal
Reporter
willneal93
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Trump to Fire Hundreds From FAA Despite Four Deadly Crashes on His Watch
Leigh Kimmins
Media
Jerry Seinfeld Tells Activist: ‘I Don’t Care About Palestine’
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Media
CNN Host Kaitlan Collins Bites Back After Conservatives Flame Her X Post
Julia Ornedo
Politics
RFK Jr. Got to Work Gutting CDC Staff on Day 1
Sean Craig
Media
Jim Acosta Calls for Reporters to Boycott Trump Admin Over AP Blacklist
Yasmeen Hamadeh