Politics

Musk Slammed as Hypocritical ‘Parasite’ Who Sucked the Government Dry Himself

VAMPIRE

Economists debating ‘Trumponomics’ agreed on one very obvious double standard.

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

The Parasite
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump to Fire Hundreds From FAA Despite Four Deadly Crashes on His Watch
Leigh Kimmins
MediaJerry Seinfeld Tells Activist: ‘I Don’t Care About Palestine’
Yasmeen Hamadeh
MediaCNN Host Kaitlan Collins Bites Back After Conservatives Flame Her X Post
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsRFK Jr. Got to Work Gutting CDC Staff on Day 1
Sean Craig
MediaJim Acosta Calls for Reporters to Boycott Trump Admin Over AP Blacklist
Yasmeen Hamadeh