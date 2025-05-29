Musk Takes Stephen Miller’s Wife—as Trump Aide Rage Tweets

Elon Musk is officially making his exit from the federal government, and it appears he is taking one of President Donald Trump’s top aides with him.

Katie Miller, a top adviser and spokesperson for the Department of Government Efficiency at the White House is headed out to work for the tech billionaire, according to CNN.

It’s prompted rumors to swirl across the internet that there’s trouble in West Wing paradise.

Miller is married to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller who on Wednesday fired off a lengthy post on X over Musk criticizing Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.”

Katie Miller, pictured with Elon Musk as they departed a meeting with Senate Republicans on March 05, 2025, is said to be joining the tech billionaire "full time" as he makes his DOGE exit. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Katie Miller, who also served in the first Trump administration, was named to work with DOGE in December.

She will reportedly now work for Musk “full time” and has already been helping him set up interviews unrelated to his DOGE work as he bids the government farewell.

Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment on Miller’s departure.

Musk’s DOGE appeared ready to bring a wrecking-ball to the federal government when it started its work, shutting down USAID in one weekend and demanding millions of federal employees justify their work.

Katie Miller, pictured leaving with Elon Musk on Capitol Hill on March 5, has not commented on her plans, but she has been posting and reposting on X about the tech billionaire and his companies. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

However, the tech billionaire appears to have delivered far less than his operation set out to achieve as he exits. The clear impact of DOGE’s work likely won’t materialize for some time as the administration insists the work continues.

The world’s richest person literally once wielded a chainsaw on stage during his role, but he departed with a post on X.

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” he wrote on Wednesday. “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

A “Special Government Employee” allows members of the private sector to work for the federal government for up to 130 days. Musk’s time is up on Friday.

Like Musk, Miller joined the administration as a “Special Government Employee,” so her time at the White House was also restricted.

While Musk claims DOGE’s mission will “only strengthen,” he also criticized Trump’s massive bill tackling his domestic agenda on his way out the door. He said he was “disappointed” because it increased the deficit and that “undermines the work that the DOGE team.”

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and his wife DOGE aide Katie Miller appeared together at the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 21, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Miller’s husband sent out a lengthy post on X pushing back that the Congressional Budget Office’s finding that the bill increases the deficit by $3.8 trillion is an “accounting gimmick,” but multiple analyses of the legislation all found the same thing.

However, in a separate post, he did praise DOGE’s work as “among the most valuable services ever rendered to government.”

His wife has not commented on her departure from the Trump administration, but she has posted and reposted about Musk, his AI company, SpaceX, and DOGE on X in the past 24 hours.