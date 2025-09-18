Musk Talks Relationship Trouble at Slumber Party With Kanye West

Elon Musk found an unlikely recipient for his emotional problems in the form of the mentally unstable rapper Kanye West, a new documentary has revealed.

The multi-billionaire was caught on camera pouring his heart out over his split from the singer Grimes in footage from a documentary about the fall of West.

In a scene from the upcoming In Whose Name?, Musk, 54, lies on a massive mattress with Kanye West and and begins dishing about his relationship with electronic musician Grimes, aka Claire Boucher. Musk says, “Claire and I … we’re sort of … you know, in the same text stream, she’s like, ‘I love you.’ And then, like, you know, a day later, like, ‘I hate you.’ ”

West, 48, replies, “[I have] answers to everything except for that.”

Elon Musk and Grimes were likely on the rocks when the tech billionaire asked Kanye for advice. Angela Weis/AFP via Getty Images

The scene, which was first reported on by The Hollywood Reporter, appears in an upcoming documentary on Kanye’s life by Nico Ballesteros. The documentary, which releases in theaters on Friday, sheds light on Musk’s tumultuous family life and baby-mamma dramas as it details how West went from a billionaire married to Kim Kardashian to a figure of curiosity and pity.

Musk and Ye’s conversation was likely filmed between February and June of 2022, as the next shot in the documentary shows Kanye leaving with Chaney Jones, a model that Kanye dated between those months. Kim Kardashian, 44, filed for divorce from Kanye West in February of 2021. Their divorce was finalized in November of 2022.

That timeline would align with a tumultuous period in Musk’s relationship with Grimes. In March of 2022, Vanity Fair published an interview with Grimes in which she revealed their second child, and Grimes called her relationship with Musk “very fluid.” The day after the piece published, Grimes said she and Musk had split and that she was dating Chelsea Manning.

Musk shares three of his 14 known children with Grimes. He also has children with Canadian author Justine Wilson, Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis and MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair.

President Trump, who appears in the film, met with Kanye West in October of 2018. Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images

Ballesteros began filming In Whose Name? in 2018, and as such, the documentary covers Kanye’s descent into anti-semitism, divorce from Kim Kardashian, and struggles with bi-polar disorder. President Donald Trump has a cameo in the film, as do a host of celebrities in Kanye’s orbit, such as LeBron James and and Diddy.

Musk has been close with Kanye for years, even as the rapper grew more controversial. In October of 2022, Musk shared a meme of himself, West and Trump as “The Three Musketeers.” Two months later, Ye got suspended from what was then called Twitter for posting Nazi symbols. Musk reinstated Kanye’s account eight months later.

Musk has been public about his affection for Kanye even as the rapper engaged in more controversial behavior. Twitter / Elon Musk