Musk Wants to Livestream His Cage Fight with Zuckerberg on X
CLASH OF THE TITANS
Elon Musk announced Sunday that the potential battle-of-the-billionaires cage match between himself and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg would be livestreamed on Twitter rebrand X. “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” Musk added. Musk and Zuckerberg have been teasing an apparent mixed martial arts bout since late June, even getting UFC President Dana White in the mix. “Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this,” White said of the fight in June. “They both want to do it.” Details of the proposed Zuck vs. Musk fight remain sparse—other than the X livestream claim from Musk. But if it’s anything like Ron DeSantis’ live presidential announcement on the platform back in May, it might be best for Musk to consider a backup streaming option.