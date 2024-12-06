Congress

Musk Warns Congress: I’m Keeping a ‘Naughty or Nice’ List

'TIS THE SEASON

The co-head of the new government efficiency agency held a question-and-answer session Thursday alongside Vivek Ramaswamy.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt
Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Elon Musk warned lawmakers Thursday at the Capitol that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force would be keeping a “naughty or nice” list of members who do and don’t support his federal budget-cutting efforts.

DOGE, heading by both Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, is expected to work with the White House Office of Management and Budget—headed by incoming director Russ Vought, who held the same role during Donald Trump’s first term.

The majority of attendees of Thursday’s question-and-answer session were Republicans. Florida Rep. Aaron Bean told ABC News that Musk and Ramaswamy “said everything has to be looked at” regarding cuts.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told reporters afterwards that the event was “just what I’d hoped for.”

And as for Musk’s Christmas-themed effort to keep track of—and presumably whip—support, she said: “I think that would be fantastic.”

“There’s a massive amount of waste, fraud and abuse the we have to tackle, and I will be doing that with my subcommittee,” said Greene, who will chair an oversight committee on DOGE’s agenda when the next congress begins. “I am looking forward to exposing every single unelected bureaucrat, every single agency that is wasting the American people’s money.”

