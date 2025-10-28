Elon Musk’s “Grokipedia” appears to be lifting from the very site that it’s trying to replace.

Musk’s AI-fueled online encyclopedia appears to have ripped several entries directly from Wikipedia, The Verge reported.

Elon Musk vowed to make his own "Grokipedia." SOPA Images/Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The page on the gaming console PlayStation 5 is a line-for-line copy of the Wikipedia version, with minor additions, mainly in the “Reception” section, the outlet reported.

It even has a message at the bottom reading, “The content is adapted from Wikipedia, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License."

Other pages, such as those for the Lincoln Mark VIII and the MacBook Air, bear the same note at the bottom, and the content is again nearly identical.

This is why I said Wikipedia should be called Wokipedia (or Dickipedia 😂) https://t.co/gnSq22Mqat — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2025

The Tesla billionaire has slammed Wikipedia, calling it “Wokipedia,” and claimed X’s artificial intelligence, xAI, will “purge out the propaganda” in its over 800,000 pages. He sees Grokipedia as the anti-woke answer to the platform.

While the resemblance between the two sites is clear, Musk’s knockoff adds a few eyebrow-raising edits of its own.

Musk’s own page lacks any mention of the hand gesture he made at President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, which many likened to a Nazi salute.

Elon Musk gestures in a move that looks like a Nazi salute as he speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena, in Washington, DC. ANGELA WEISS/Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

And a WIRED report noted that Grokipedia’s page on “transgender” includes two mentions of “transgenderism,” a phrase regarded as a pejorative against trans people.

Meanwhile, Wikipedia’s page only mentions the term in a section that explains why it’s offensive.

Grokipedia’s entry also refers to trans women as “biological males” who have “generated significant conflicts, primarily centered on risks to women’s safety, privacy, and sex-based protections established to mitigate male-perpetrated violence.”

Elon Musk, during a news conference with President Donald Trump on May 30, 2025 inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. (Photo by Tom Brenner For The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

The differences between the two sites’ pages on “climate change” are subtler but still apparent.

Wikipedia writes that “There is a nearly unanimous scientific consensus that the climate is warming and that this is caused by human activities.”

Meanwhile, Grokipedia’s page has only one mention of the word “unanimous” in the sentence: “Critics contend that claims of near-unanimous scientific consensus on anthropogenic causes dominating recent climate change overstate agreement due to selective categorization in literature reviews.”

Larry Sanger co-founded Wikipedia and has been a long-time critic of the site. ullstein bild/Ulli Winkler/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Larry Sanger, a co-founder turned critic of Wikipedia, has argued the online encyclopedia has strayed from its vow to neutrality.

He said on Monday that Grokipedia is “maybe” better than Wikipedia.

Another co-founder, Jimmy Wales, told the New York Times he’s leading an effort to promote neutrality and make guidelines to urge research into potential biases on the site.

“I try to tease out what is the negative something in there that I could try to improve,” he said.

Jimmy Wales, told the New York Times he’s leading an effort to promote neutrality. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SXSW London

He added he does not believe AI could match the site’s accuracy, which contains over 64 million human-made pages.

Grokipedia is in version “0.1” and crashed within hours of its launch on Monday.

The Daily Beast reached out to xAI for comment, which responded in less than 20 seconds, writing, “Legacy Media Lies.”