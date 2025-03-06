Politics

Musk’s DOGE Chainsaw Wasn’t Even Made in America

CUT TO THE CHASE

The machine—which Musk brandished at a conservative conference last month—was made by Mariano “Tute” Di Tella in Buenos Aires.

Elon Musk holds a chainsaw reading "Long live freedom, damn it" during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on February 20, 2025. The chainsaw was a present to Elon Musk from Argentina's President Javier Milei. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/Getty Images
