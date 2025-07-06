Musk’s New Political Party Gains Thousands of X Followers

Michael Douglas Reveals Why He Has ‘No Intention’ of Going Back to Acting
OFF THE CLOCK
It may be some time before audiences get to see Michael Douglas on the big screen again. Speaking at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival in the Czech Republic over the weekend, Douglas, 80, revealed that while he’s “not retired,” he still has “no real intentions” of going back to acting. “I have not worked since 2022 purposefully because I realized I had to stop,” the two-time Academy Award winner shared. “I had been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set. I have no real intentions of going back. I say I’m not retired because if something special came up, I’d go back, but otherwise, no.” Douglas last appeared in theaters as part of 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and more recently starred as Benjamin Franklin in Apple TV+’s 2024 series Franklin. Though the actor confessed that there’s “one little independent movie” he’s trying to get made, in the “spirit of maintaining a good marriage,” he’s “happy to play the wife” to his partner of over 20 years, Catherine Zeta-Jones.