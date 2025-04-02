Musk’s PAC Quietly Deletes Video of Wisconsin Woman Saying She Was Paid to Vote

Elon Musk’s Super PAC was forced to delete, edit, and replace a video of one of the winners of its $1 million giveaway in which the Wisconsin woman said she was paid to vote.

The DOGE head campaigned hard—with both his words and millions of dollars—on behalf of the Republican-backed candidate for Wisconsin’s supreme court. Nevertheless, Brad Schimel wound up losing decisively to Democratic-backed Susan Crawford on Tuesday.

One of Musk’s tactics in the race sparked particular outcry from his critics. During a rally on behalf of Schimel on Sunday, the world’s richest man paid $1 million each to two Wisconsin voters. The stunt was a reprisal of one he pulled on behalf of Donald Trump in the fall, when he gave away $1 million a day to voters registered in swing states.

Elon Musk gives a $1 million check made to the order of Ekaterina Diesler during a town hall in Green Bay, Wisconsin on March 30, 2025. ROBIN LEGRAND/AFP via Getty Images

Now, America PAC seems to have moved to protect itself from legal action under Wisconsin’s anti-bribery laws, which prevent paying people to win their vote.

In the original version of a video from one of the million-dollar winners, posted to the PAC’s social media on Monday morning, Ekaterina Deistler said, “I did exactly what Elon Musk told everyone to do: sign the petition, refer friends and family, vote, and now I have a million dollars.”

In a video posted by Elon Musk’s PAC, a $1M check recipient linked voting to receiving the money:



“My name’s Ekaterina Deistler. …I did exactly what Elon Musk told everyone to do: sign the petition, refer friends and family, vote, and now I have a million dollars.” pic.twitter.com/PrXUlk76mO — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 31, 2025

Musk offered $100 to each person who signed the petition in question, which declared opposition to “activist judges,” plus another $100 for each additional Wisconsin voter they refer to sign it as well.

The original video was deleted and replaced with a new one on Tuesday afternoon. This version, which remains up, has one key difference: It eliminates the word “vote,” so Deistler is no longer saying that she was paid to vote in the election.

When asked why video was removed, Andrew Romeo, a spokesperson for America PAC, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “I don’t think we’re going to comment on it.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for America PAC for comment.

Ekaterina Diestler from Wisconsin became a $1 Million spokesperson for signing our Petition In Opposition To Activist Judges.



SIGN: https://t.co/TMeyWUhJhf pic.twitter.com/z5qKcA8kWi — America (@america) April 1, 2025

Officially, to avoid breaking anti-bribery law, the winners of the giveaway are being paid for their work as spokespeople on behalf of America PAC’s petition. The other winner, Nicholas Jacobs, leads Wisconsin’s College Republicans. Deistler is graphic designer who appears to have no background in politics.

Crawford’s victory over Schimel preserved a liberal majority on the swing state’s court. After pouring cash into the ordinarily low-profile race, Musk on Tuesday said the outcome could “determine the fate of Western civilization.”

CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk wields a chainsaw as he leaves the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In a Fox News interview, Musk made clear the reason for the race’s significance in his eyes—namely, that the court could rule on whether Wisconsin’s congressional districts are redrawn, opening the door for one party or the other to gain an advantage in House races.

After the outcome of the court race was clear, Musk was singing a different tune. He downplayed its significance, writing on X that an added voter ID requirement in Wisconsin was actually “the most important thing” all along.

Wisconsin already requires a photo ID to vote. The constitutional amendment that voters passed on Tuesday makes it harder to remove that requirement in the future.