Musk’s Tesla Faces a Historic Setback as Bitter Rival Surges

A veteran stand-up comedian and late-night television host has died at age 67, according to local reporting. John Mulrooney, a Brooklyn-born comic known for his sharp improvisation and crowd work—as well as a late change of career—died suddenly at his home in Coxsackie, New York, the Albany Times-Union reported. No cause of death was immediately released. Mulrooney built a long career in comedy clubs and on television, hosting Comic Strip Live on Fox and performing at venues including the Improv, the Laugh Factory, and Dangerfield’s. He appeared on HBO, Showtime, and PBS’ Comedy Tonight, and was among the comedians who filled in after Joan Rivers was fired from Fox’s The Late Show in 1987. He also served as a guest host on The Pat Sajak Show on CBS. As an actor, Mulrooney appeared on series including Ryder P.I., 1st and Ten, Ellen, Midtown North, The Good Life, and Hardball, as well as the 1989 film Great Balls of Fire. He later hosted radio programs in New York City, Cleveland, and Albany, including for iHeartRadio. In a career pivot, Mulrooney joined the Coxsackie Police Department as a rookie officer at age 52 and served until 2024. His obituary described him as a “beloved stand-up comedian” and “dedicated public servant.” A funeral service is scheduled for Jan. 5 in Staten Island.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Late-Night Host and Stand-Up Comedian Dies at 67OLDEST ROOKIEJohn Mulrooney died suddenly at his home in Coxsackie, New York.
- 2Musk’s Tesla Faces a Historic Setback as Bitter Rival SurgesLOW ENERGYThe richest man in the world looks certain to come in second place.
Shop with ScoutedGet Insurance-Covered Nutrition Therapy With Berry StreetHOME COOKED GOALSBerry Street offers at-home support from a registered dietitian for help with weight management, gut health, metabolism, eating habits, and more.
- 3Planes Clip Wings in Airport Runway CollisionSLO-MO COLLISIONThe incident has prompted a review of safety procedures at the airport, though officials say no injuries were reported.
- 4Kim Jong Un’s Daughter, 13, Fuels Succession RumorsKIM JONG YOUNGThe portly North Korean dictator is looking for a fourth-generation successor.
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex’s top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
- 5Drunk Airline Pilot Hauled Off Plane Shortly Before Takeoff‘SERIOUS MATTER’The pilot was about to oversee a flight from Vancouver to New Delhi.
- 6First Victim in Fatal New Year's Eve Bar Blaze IdentifiedLIFE CUT SHORTA teenage athlete is thought to have died in the inferno.
- 7Woman Found Dead in Suspected Mountain Lion AttackCOUGAR ALERTTwo big cats killed after the fatal mountain lion attack and more could follow.
- 8Tiger Woods’ Former Mistress Ties the KnotMISS UNDERSTOODRachel Uchitel married businessman Dan Donovan on New Year’s Eve.
Shop with ScoutedTreat Yourself to Some Self-Love During Lelo’s Holiday Sale GOOD VIBES ONLYFrom vibrators to male massagers, score up to 50 percent off during the luxury sexual wellness brand’s biggest sale of the year.
- 9France Defends Decision to Give George Clooney CitizenshipHE’S OUR GEORGES NOWA French government minister had complained that the Clooneys received special treatment.
- 10Search Suspended for Ship Passenger, 77, Who Went OverboardCRUISE TRAGEDYThe passenger went overboard north of Cuba.
Musk’s Tesla Faces a Historic Setback as Bitter Rival Surges
Elon Musk appears headed for a historic defeat as Tesla is poised to be overtaken for the first time on a calendar-year basis by Chinese auto giant BYD in global electric-vehicle sales. As the two rivals were expected to publish their final 2025 sales figures, BYD said in a statement on Thursday that sales of its battery-powered vehicles rose nearly 28 percent in 2025 to 2.26 million units. Tesla is expected to release its 2025 sales data later on Friday. Based on available sales data, BYD appears likely to overtake Tesla in official annual electric-vehicle sales, CNBC reported. On Monday, Tesla put together an average estimate projecting about 1.6 million vehicle deliveries for 2025, according to CNBC. That figure would represent a roughly 8 percent drop from 2024 and would put Tesla on track for its second consecutive annual decline. In a 2011 Bloomberg interview, Musk laughed off the idea of BYD as a serious rival, asking, “Have you seen their car?” He later said BYD’s products were not “particularly attractive” and that the technology was “not very strong.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
At-home behavioral therapy has become more accessible than ever before, but finding a personal nutritionist who offers virtual sessions remains less common. Berry Street is changing that with an app that lets you improve your eating habits from the comfort of your kitchen. Berry Street delivers medical nutrition therapy (not fad diets or generic coaching) paired with a dedicated dietitian who acts as your personal accountability partner.
By expanding access to insurance-covered nutrition therapy across all 50 states, the app makes it easier to work one-on-one with a registered dietitian from home—or wherever you are. That means most people qualify for $0 out-of-pocket sessions covered by their insurance. To get started, you can take this online quiz to help pinpoint the best professional to help you meet your goals.
Airport officials reported a minor collision between two commercial jets at Raleigh-Durham International Airport early Thursday. Crews said an Avelo Airlines jet that was being moved into position struck the wing of a Southwest Airlines aircraft resting at a remote stand near Terminal One. The Avelo flight, which had been slated to depart later in the morning for New Haven, was held back after the contact. The Southwest plane had landed overnight from Nashville and was awaiting its next assignment. No one was aboard either aircraft, and no injuries occurred. “The wingtip of another airline’s aircraft contacted the right horizontal stabilizer of an unoccupied Southwest Airlines aircraft that was parked in a remote area at Raleigh-Durham International Airport this morning,” a spokesperson for Southwest said in a statement. “Our Maintenance Team is assessing the damage. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees.” An Avelo representative confirmed their aircraft “is being inspected by maintenance,” and passengers on the delayed service would be informed about changes.
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has fueled speculation that he is grooming his teenage daughter to succeed him by taking her on a tour of his family mausoleum. Kim took Kim Ju Ae, who is believed to be 13, on a visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on Friday, where the embalmed bodies of his father and grandfather are on display. Kim is the third dictator in the family; the Communist dynasty began in 1948 under Kim Il Sung, who ruled until he died in 1994, when his son Kim Il Jong took over until his death in 2011. The visit to the palace, considered to be a place “that symbolizes the legitimacy of the North Korean regime,” is the latest event the young girl has been spotted at since being introduced to the world in 2022. She has previously appeared alongside her father at military parades, missile launches, and on a state visit to China in September last year. Her early public profile breaks from the secrecy that shrouded her father and grandfather before their ascensions, leading observers to believe Kim Jong Un is deliberately grooming her to shore up the dynasty. Experts have speculated that Kim may even appoint his daughter to a major party post, potentially even the No. 2 position of first secretary, at the upcoming ruling Workers’ Party congress later this year, AP reported.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2025, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness. While over-the-counter oral pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medication can help relieve pain, if you’re looking for a topical remedy, Penetrex’s nurse and athlete-approved discomfort-relieving cream has you covered. Penetrex is known for its leading muscle and joint relief cream, which targets soreness and inflammation through its fast-acting transdermal delivery system that allows the active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the affected area.
The cream is infused with a blend of natural soothing ingredients, including arnica, vitamin B6, MSM, and Boswellia. Penetrex has sold over two million jars of its non-greasy and odor-free cream over the past decade and has become an Amazon bestseller. Some customers have called the cream a “godsend” and a “miracle cream” for soreness, stiffness, inflammation, and swelling. If you’ve been looking for a topical recovery formula that actually works (and doesn’t leave behind an oily residue), look no further than this discomfort relief cream.
Canada’s transport regulator has called for an investigation after an Air India pilot turned up to work under the influence of alcohol shortly before Christmas. The individual failed two breathalyzer tests conducted by Canadian police at Vancouver International Airport on Dec. 23, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The pilot was ordered to leave the aircraft, which was bound for New Delhi. In a letter to Air India, Transport Canada described the incident as a “serious matter” and said authorities are likely to pursue enforcement action, the source said. The airline has been given a Jan. 26 deadline to hand over findings from its investigation into the matter. “The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of enquiry. Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of applicable rules and regulations,” Air India said in a statement. “Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy.” The airline has faced mounting pressure following the June 12 crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad, which killed 260 people.
A 17-year-old international golfer is the first victim to be identified in a fatal New Year’s Eve bar fire in Switzerland, according to reports. Emanuele Galeppini is thought to be one of roughly 40 people killed when a blaze ripped through a basement bar in the ski resort of Crans-Montana. The Italian Golf Federation paid tribute to the Dubai resident, saying it “mourns the passing of Emanuele Galeppini, a young athlete who carried with him passion and genuine values,” Reuters reported. More than 100 people were injured in the blaze at Le Constellation, with many still missing. Authorities say identification could take some time due to the severity of the burns victims suffered. A number of people inside the bar are thought to have been Italian, with the country’s ambassador to Switzerland, Gian Lorenzo Cornado, saying six of his compatriots are still unaccounted for, with 13 in the hospital. The Italian Foreign Ministry has not confirmed that Galeppini is among the dead, according to the BBC, but local media report his father said he was at the bar and had last been in contact at midnight. The Daily Beast has contacted the ministry for clarification.
Wildlife officers in Colorado have killed two mountain lions after the state’s first fatal cougar attack in 25 years. Two hikers found a woman’s body on Thursday on the remote Crosier Mountain trail in Larimer County, throwing rocks at a big cat to scare it away. One of the hikers was a physician, authorities said, and checked the woman to find she didn’t have a pulse. A Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson said the woman was an adult and that the department was investigating her death as a “suspected fatal mountain lion attack.” The Associated Press reports that two lions found in the area had already been killed, with authorities saying any further culling would be dependent on how events unfold. “One mountain lion was shot on scene by officers, later tracked and euthanized,” the spokesperson said. “A second lion was located in the area and also euthanized by officers.” The spokesperson added they were not sure how many lions were involved in the suspected attack. The last time anyone in Colorado was killed by a mountain lion, which can weigh up to 130 pounds, was in 1999 when a 3-year-old was attacked.
A former tabloid fixture tied the knot in a low-key ceremony, marking a new chapter years after her name became synonymous with one of sport’s most notorious scandals. Rachel Uchitel, 50, the podcast host behind Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel, married businessman Dan Donovan in a backyard ceremony at their Palm Beach home, attendees told TMZ. The wedding took place on New Year’s Eve, one day after Tiger Woods turned 50, and near where Woods lives with his partner, Vanessa Trump, according to reports. People reported that guests included Real Housewives alums Jill Zarin and Kelly Dodd, Bam Margera, and Heather McDonald. Uchitel and Donovan matched on the dating app Bumble years ago but did not meet in person until 2024. Eight months after their first face-to-face date, they became engaged. Uchitel became widely known in 2009 after her affair with Woods while he was married to Elin Nordegren. Woods and Nordegren divorced the following year. Earlier this week, a source told the Daily Mail that Woods informed Nordegren of his relationship with Trump in advance. “Tiger knew it was going to get out eventually, so he had to make the phone call to Elin,” they said. Uchitel first made the news when she was pictured searching on Sept. 11, 2001, searching for her fiancé James O’Grady, who died in the collapse of the World Trade Center.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. this holiday season or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day of the year, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going (and the stress low) through the holiday season and beyond. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. Fortunately, right now, shoppers can score up to 50 percent off Lelo’s luxe items during its biggest sale of the year.
Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with 12 different vibration settings, ranging from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more. The best part? In addition to up to half off a huge selection of toys, you’ll also receive a free Sona 2 toy with your purchase. Double the pleasure, double the fun.
The French government has defended the decision to grant citizenship to Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney and his wife, Amal, after a junior minister suggested they had received special treatment. The French Foreign Ministry said the Clooneys and their 8-year-old twin daughters were eligible for citizenship under a law that allows the naturalization of foreign nationals who contribute to France’s cultural and economic influence. “Like many French citizens, we are delighted to welcome Georges and Amal Clooney into the national community,” said the ministry, using the French version of the actor’s first name. “They maintain strong personal, professional, and family ties with our country.” Marie-Pierre Vedrenne, a junior minister at the Interior Ministry, had complained that the A-lister and his lawyer wife were given special treatment. “The message being sent is not good,” Vedrenne told local broadcaster France Info. “There is an issue of fairness that, in my eyes, is absolutely essential.” Clooney, 64, and his family officially obtained their French citizenship in late December, but have considered the country their primary residence since 2021. President Donald Trump, 79, a longtime Clooney foe, had to weigh in on the news, posting on Truth Social, “Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France...” Clooney fired back at the president, hinting that things will change in America by the midterms, set for November 2026.
The U.S. Coast Guard has called off a search for a 77-year-old woman who went overboard while sailing on a cruise ship north of Cuba. The passenger went overboard on Thursday while traveling on the Holland America Line cruise ship Nieuw Statendam. A post on X from the Coast Guard said they had suspended the search “pending the development of new information” and added that their crews and cruise ship personnel had searched for around eight hours over 690 square miles. “We are deeply saddened to confirm that while sailing in waters north of Cuba, a guest on Nieuw Statendam went overboard earlier today,” Holland American Line said in a statement to the Daily Beast on Thursday. “The captain and crew initiated search and rescue procedures and worked closely with the U.S. Coast Guard which deployed a cutter and helicopter to assist. After 15 hours, the search was suspended at sundown.” They added that their family assistance team was supporting the guest’s family. “Our thoughts are with the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time.” The cruise ship departed Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Dec. 27 for a seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruise. As a result of the search, the ship’s planned stop at Key West, Florida, on Jan. 2 was cancelled.