Elon Musk’s X Among Sites Hit by Huge Internet Outage
Large portions of the internet have been knocked offline after a technical issue at a Cloudflare server farm, with X, ChatGPT, and PayPal among the giant sites hit. Cloudflare, which hosts a vast amount of the internet’s web servers, said it was investigating an issue that “potentially impacts multiple customers” on Tuesday. Websites were forced offline and users were left with error messages such as “internal server error on Cloudflare’s network,” or alerts that they had been blocked when trying to access social media sites. “We are all hands on deck to make sure all traffic is served without errors,” a company spokesperson said. The issues began just after 12:30 p.m., according to tracking site Down Detector, which itself experienced problems and recorded a dramatic spike in reports. The outage comes a month after an issue at Amazon Web Services, which also hosts a significant amount of web traffic, was affected by a similar problem, causing huge swathes of the internet to go offline for hours at a time. While some services appeared to be recovering intermittently, Cloudflare cautioned that users might “continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates” as remediation efforts continued.