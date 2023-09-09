Musk’s X Corp. Sues California Over Content Law
LEGAL BATTLE
X Corp., formerly Twitter, sued the state of California in federal court over AB587, a state law that would take effect next year and require social platforms to disclose the policies that they adhere to when moderating content. Proponents argued the law increases transparency when it comes to how platforms regulate content. X Corp., owned by Elon Musk, argued in its filing that the law constitutes lawmakers’ attempts to force platforms to go beyond basic disclosures and exists for “both the purpose and likely effect of pressuring companies such as X Corp. to remove, demonetize, or deprioritize constitutionally-protected speech that the State deems undesirable or harmful.” State Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel shot back at the lawsuit in a statement: “If Twitter has nothing to hide, then they should have no objection to this bill.”