Musk’s X Sued by AFP Over Failure to Discuss Payment for News
‘CLEAR REFUSAL’
The Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency on Wednesday said it had filed a lawsuit in Paris against Twitter alleging that the company failed to discuss payment for distributing AFP content. The claim stems from a copyright rule created in France known as “neighboring rights” in which large online platforms are compelled to hold talks with publishers about paying for news. “Agence France-Presse has expressed its concerns over the clear refusal from Twitter (recently rebranded as ‘X’) to enter into discussions regarding the implementation of neighboring rights for the press,” AFP said in a statement. “This is bizarre,” X boss Elon Musk tweeted in response to a post about the lawsuit. “They want us to pay *them* for traffic to their site where they make advertising revenue and we don’t!?”