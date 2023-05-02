Muslim Mayor Denied Entrance to White House Eid al-Fitr Celebration Despite Invitation
‘INSULTING’
A Muslim New Jersey mayor was denied entrance to the White House’s Eid al-Fitr celebration last month despite receiving an invitation, according to NJ.com. The U.S. Secret Service reportedly told Prospect Park Mayor Mohamed Khairullah he would not be permitted to attend the event just minutes before he was set to arrive at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While the Secret Service confirmed Khairullah was not allowed inside, they have declined to elaborate on their reasoning. Khairullah told CNN on Tuesday that the decision was baffling: “Why aren’t there checks and balances on these uncontrolled powers to put us on lists that are not admitted to, are essentially illegal and target Americans of certain backgrounds?” Meanwhile, the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called the move “wholly unacceptable and insulting.”