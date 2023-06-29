Muslim State Lawmaker Attacked at Connecticut Eid Service

CHEAT SHEET
Connecticut State Rep. Maryam Khan was attacked while attending Eid prayers with her family on Wednesday—by a man who allegedly made “unwanted advances” and vulgar remarks before knocking her to the ground. The Council on American-Islamic Relations called on police to investigate the Hartford incident as a possible hate crime. “All too often we have seen American Muslims, or those perceived to be Muslim, targeted by hate because of their attire, race or ethnicity,” the group said. Andrey Desmond, 30, who was chased down and held by bystanders, was charged with unlawful restraint, assault, and other charges.